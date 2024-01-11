BrainBox AI Joins the AWS Partner Network to Bring its AI-driven Emissions Reduction Technology to AWS Real Estate & Retail Customers

MONTREAL--(BUSINESS WIRE)--BrainBox AI, a pioneer in autonomous building technology, announced today that it has joined the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Partner Network (APN) to deliver its cutting-edge AI-driven solution to AWS customers in the public and private commercial and retail real estate sectors. The APN is a global community of AWS partners that leverages programs, expertise, and resources to build, market, and sell customer offerings.

“With AWS at the core of our AI-driven solutions and technology infrastructure, BrainBox AI is honored to join the APN,” said Jean-Simon Venne, Co-founder and Chief Technology Officer at BrainBox AI. “Many years ago, we decided to build and host our solution on the AWS Cloud because it offers the scalability and flexibility that is necessary to handle our vast and rapidly growing data volumes, seamlessly integrating with building systems worldwide. Our path to joining this elite network required us to meet AWS’s rigorous security, reliability, and operational standards. Doing so has been both a privilege and a testament to our commitment to product and customer excellence as we continue to deliver on our mission to help save the planet with AI.”

The company’s AI solution leverages internal and external data, proprietary algorithms, and artificial intelligence to completely change how HVAC systems operate in buildings. Powered by AI, it maps the numerous zones of a commercial building, learns, and quickly acts on that data to predict future states, and modulate pieces of equipment autonomously. For example, by predicting the temperature in a retail store based on historical data and external datasets, like weather, BrainBox AI can decrease energy costs by up to 25%, reduce the carbon emissions by up to 40%, and improve customers’ comfort by up to 60%. It transforms an HVAC system from one that solely reacts to thermostat readings with no information relating to weather or the energy grid, to one that considers the building’s external environment to make much smarter decisions.

BrainBox AI also recently announced its collaboration with AWS and Amazon Bedrock for the development of its Generative AI solution, set to be released in the coming weeks. BrainBox AI will bring a new GenAI-powered innovation geared toward facility and building managers that will catapult its platform capabilities to an industry-defining level. The new product will take on the role of an intuitive and autonomous building operations co-pilot to further facilitate the work and decision-making processes of building operators and facilities managers.

As an APN member, BrainBox AI joins an extensive, global network of partners from more than 150 countries working with AWS to provide innovative solutions, solve technical challenges, win deals, and deliver value to mutual customers.

NRF 2024: The Retail Expo; January 14 – 16

Representatives from BrainBox AI's executive team will be on site at the National Retail Federation's Retail’s Big Show Conference & Expo in New York City. Conference attendees with inquiries concerning this news release are encouraged to visit BrainBox AI’s booths, located in the AWS Partner Pavilion #6020 or Booth #8045 in the Innovation Zone of the Riverside Pavilion, at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center.

About BrainBox AI

Founded in 2017, BrainBox AI was created to address two critical issues currently facing the built environment: carbon emissions and energy consumption. As innovators in the decarbonization movement, BrainBox AI’s game-changing HVAC technology leverages AI to make buildings smarter, greener, and more efficient. Through strategic global relationships, BrainBox AI elevates real estate clients across various sectors from office buildings and hotels to commercial retail, grocery stores, airports, and more.

Headquartered in Montreal, Canada, a global AI hub, our workforce of over 170 employees, bring with them talent from all sectors with the common thread of being in business to heal our planet. BrainBox AI works in collaboration with research partners including MILA – Quebec AI Institute, the Institute for Data Valorization (IVADO), as well as education institutions including McGill University. For more information: https://brainboxai.com