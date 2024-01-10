AM Best Revises Issuer Credit Rating Outlook to Negative for Ocean Harbor Casualty Insurance Company and Its Affiliates

OLDWICK, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AM Best has revised the outlook to negative from stable for the Long-Term Issuer Credit Ratings (Long-Term ICR) and affirmed the Financial Strength Rating (FSR) of B (Fair) and the Long-Term ICRs of “bb+” (Fair) of Ocean Harbor Casualty Insurance Company (OHCIC) (Tallahassee, FL) and its affiliates, Great Northwest Insurance Company (GNIC) (St. Paul, MN) and Hawaiian Insurance and Guaranty Insurance Company, Limited (HIG) (Honolulu, HI). The outlook of the FSR is stable.

These Credit Ratings (ratings) reflect OHCIC’s balance sheet strength, which AM Best assesses as weak, as well as its adequate operating performance, neutral business profile and appropriate enterprise risk management (ERM).

The negative outlook on the Long-Term ICRs reflect the continued deterioration of the group's rating fundamentals and weakening level of risk-adjusted capitalization, as well as its operating performance, while recognizing the company’s appropriate ERM as the group addresses its tail and largest risks through reinsurance and sophisticated modeling.

OHCIC is an automobile and homeowners’ carrier, which writes predominantly non-standard private passenger automobile coverage in Florida and California and homeowners’ overage in 10 states.

