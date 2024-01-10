Willdan’s LoadSEER Software Selected to Provide Distribution Planning and Forecasting for Huntsville Utilities

ANAHEIM, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: WLDN) announced today that Huntsville Utilities will deploy Integral Analytics’ LoadSEER software to enable advanced load forecasting and grid planning for the City of Huntsville, AL. LoadSEER will support Huntsville in preparing their grid for the growing adoption of distributed energy resources (DERs) and electric vehicles. Integral Analytics is Willdan’s wholly owned software subsidiary.

This enterprise software license enables geospatial forecasting and planning through LoadSEER. These features will improve decision-making and transparency in the development of Huntsville Utilities’ capital infrastructure budget.

“We’re excited to expand our LoadSEER user group to an Alabama-based municipal utility – our first in this state,” said Mike Bieber, Willdan’s CEO. “An increasing number of municipal utilities are recognizing LoadSEER’s ability to make it easier to plan and optimize their grid resources. Improved forecasting is especially important now, when electrical grids are growing more complex due to accelerated DER adoption.”

About Huntsville Utilities

Huntsville Utilities is owned by the City of Huntsville. Huntsville Utilities provides service to over 200,000 electric, 100,000 water, and 56,000 natural gas customers in Huntsville and Madison County, Alabama. Huntsville Utilities is the 17th largest publicly owned utility service in the nation. The facilities department maintains 4 major buildings and 32 field sites within the Huntsville Utilities 800+ mile service area. Huntsville Utilities is governed by the Electric, Gas and Waterworks Board. Learn more at www.hsvutil.org.

About Willdan

Willdan is a nationwide provider of professional technical and consulting services to utilities, government agencies, and private industry. Willdan’s service offerings span a broad set of complementary disciplines that include electric grid solutions, energy efficiency and sustainability, engineering and planning, and municipal financial consulting. For additional information, visit Willdan's website at www.willdan.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release that are not purely historical are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. It is important to note that Willdan’s actual results could differ materially from those in any such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include, but are not limited to, the risk factors listed from time to time in Willdan’s reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including, but not limited to, the Annual Report on Form 10-K filed for the year ended December 30, 2022. Willdan cautions investors not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. Willdan disclaims any obligation to, and does not undertake to, update or revise any forward-looking statements in this press release.