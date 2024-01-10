RiskOn Announces that askROI’s Partner Meetkai Appeared on Fox Business

LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--RiskOn International, Inc. (Nasdaq: ROI) (“RiskOn,” or the “Company”), in partnership with Meetkai, Inc. (“Meetkai”), recently announced the launch of “askROI.com.” askROI is an innovative artificial intelligence (“AI”) product that is designed to improve the way businesses and individuals manage and access their data.

On January 8, 2024, Meetkai and members of its team appeared on Fox Business with Charles Payne to discuss the future of Meetkai and its mission along with its partnership with askROI and the Company. The recording from the live show can be found at the following link. https://www.foxbusiness.com/video/6344499590112

The Company is excited for the future of this new product and its partnership with Meetkai. askROI is currently accepting requests for its pilot programs where it seeks to create custom enterprise solutions for businesses to help manage their data and improve efficiency. Interested parties can inquire at askROI.com.

About RiskOn International, Inc.

Founded in 2011, the Company owns 100% of BitNile.com, Inc., including the BitNile.com metaverse platform (the “Platform”). The Platform, which went live to the public on March 1, 2023, allows users to engage with a new social networking community and purchase both digital and physical products while playing 3D immersive games. RiskOn recently formed GuyCare to open specialized men’s healthcare clinics. In addition, the Company also owns approximately 66% of Wolf Energy Services Inc. (OTCQB: WOEN) indirectly and approximately 70% of White River Energy Corp (OTCQB: WTRV) directly.

About MeetKai, Inc.

MeetKai Inc. is an AI company based in Los Angeles, California, founded by Executive Chairwoman Weili Dai and CEO James Kaplan in 2018. Listed by Forbes as a leading innovator in the AI speech space, MeetKai's AI applications have reached 75+ million users worldwide. Visit www.meetkai.com for more info and the latest MeetKai news.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended These forward-looking statements generally include statements that are predictive in nature and depend upon or refer to future events or conditions, and include words such as “believes,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “projects,” “estimates,” “expects,” “intends,” “strategy,” “future,” “opportunity,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “could,” “potential,” or similar expressions. Statements that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on current beliefs and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and RiskOn will not undertake any obligation to update any of these statements publicly in light of new information or future events. Actual results could differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement as a result of various factors. In addition to risks relating to the acceptance of the Platform by individuals, competition with much larger companies operating metaverses and RiskOn’s ability to raise capital, investors should review risk factors, that could affect RiskOn’s business and financial results which are included in RiskOn’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including, but not limited to, Forms 10-K, 10-Q and 8-K. All such filings are available at www.sec.gov and on the Company’s website at www.riskonint.com.