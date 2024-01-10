Upper Crust Food Service Announces Acquisition of Campus Cooks.

COLUMBIA, Mo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Upper Crust Food Service, LLC (“Upper Crust”) and Campus Cooks, LLC (“Campus Cooks”), two of the largest providers of contract food service management companies serving Fraternity and Sorority houses, announced today that they are combining operations via Upper Crust’s acquisition of Campus Cooks. Financial terms were not disclosed. Adam Guy, current CEO of Upper Crust, will oversee operations for the combined business moving forward.

Upper Crust acquiring Campus Cooks bolsters the leading provider of food service to fraternity houses, sorority houses, and summer camps across the country. The combined company will service over 550 accounts in 45 states and across more than 100 college campuses. The company will now be able to leverage its 1,000+ food service professionals to better serve its customers across the country.

Adam Guy, CEO of the combined companies, said “ We are excited about the opportunity to add the Campus Cooks team to the Upper Crust Food Service family. Combining the talents of these two companies will continue to strengthen Upper Crust as the industry leader in Greek and Camp food service segment. This transaction is a great opportunity for our growing number of employees, and will provide numerous benefits to the customers that we serve.”

Bill Reeder, Owner of Campus Cooks, LLC, said “ We want to thank our clients for all their support these past twenty incredible years. As part of the Upper Crust Food Service family, our clients will now have access to even more resources to fuel their Greek experience. Plus, our employees will have the unprecedented opportunity to assume larger roles and have a greater impact.”

This transaction marks the second industry acquisition for Upper Crust in as many years following the acquisition of College Chefs in December of 2022.

About Upper Crust Food Service:

Established in Columbia, MO in 2010, Upper Crust Food Service serves fraternity houses, sorority houses, and summer camps. With a focus on great food and personal service, the company now feeds tens of thousands of meals weekly to students and campers across the country.

www.UpperCrustFoodService.com

About Campus Cooks:

As a Phi Psi at Northwestern University in 1994, Bill Reeder outsourced his fraternity’s food service to a local caterer after going through three cooks in four years. Following a successful career in the financial services industry, Bill reconnected with that local catering company in 2004 and expanded the concept of third-party, on-site food service to fraternity and sorority houses nationwide.

www.CampusCooks.com