Dollar Tree and Family Dollar Announce Sponsorship of LEGACY MOTOR CLUB in Multi-Year Agreement for NASCAR Cup Series

CHESAPEAKE, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ: DLTR) today announced an exciting new sponsorship of LEGACY MOTOR CLUB (LEGACY M.C.) in a multi-year agreement for races taking place in the NASCAR Cup Series.

Dollar Tree and Family Dollar will be on track in all 38 races of the 2024 NASCAR season, including select races with No. 42 driver John Hunter Nemechek, No. 43 driver Erik Jones and No. 84 driver Jimmie Johnson. The sponsorship spans both the Dollar Tree and Family Dollar brands, creating significant visibility with customers and associates in the company’s 16,000+ stores.

“We are thrilled to sponsor LEGACY MOTOR CLUB and spotlight our brands to fans of the exhilarating and high-octane sport of NASCAR,” said Rick McNeely, Chief Merchandising Officer for Dollar Tree. “Watching Dollar Tree and Family Dollar take off into one of the most-watched sports in the country is a great start to the year.”

Family Dollar’s Chief Merchandising Officer Larry Gatta added, “We have an incredible opportunity to reach our existing customers, and with this sponsorship an even greater platform to attract new shoppers to Dollar Tree and Family Dollar – which is exciting for our vendor partners and associates.”

LEGACY M.C. is one of the most elite racing teams in the industry, co-owned by Business Entrepreneur Maurice “Maury” Gallagher and seven-time NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) champion Jimmie Johnson, who is being inducted into the 2024 class of The NASCAR Hall of Fame on Jan. 19. The club competes full-time in the NCS, fielding the Nos. 42 and 43 Toyota Camry XSE entries (with drivers John Hunter Nemechek and Erik Jones) along with the No. 84 part-time entry for Johnson. Seven-time NASCAR Cup Series Champion, Inaugural NASCAR Hall of Fame Class member and all-time winningest driver in NASCAR history Richard Petty “The King” serves as Club Ambassador.

“What an exciting time for LEGACY M.C. to team up with Dollar Tree and Family Dollar,” said Johnson. “We look forward to creating extensive visibility for these two iconic and beloved brands where we have so many fans in common.”

Look for both the Dollar Tree and Family Dollar cars on the track at The Clash at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on Feb. 4 and for paint schemes to be revealed in the coming weeks.

About Dollar Tree, Inc.

Dollar Tree, a Fortune 200 Company, operated 16,622 stores across 48 states and five Canadian provinces as of October 28, 2023. Stores operate under the brands of Dollar Tree, Family Dollar, and Dollar Tree Canada. To learn more about the Company, visit www.DollarTree.com.

About LEGACY MOTOR CLUB

LEGACY MOTOR CLUB™ is a professional auto racing club owned by businessman and entrepreneur Maurice J. Gallagher and seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion (NCS) Jimmie Johnson. The club competes full-time in the NCS fielding the Nos. 42 and 43 Toyota Camry XSE entries, respectively, along with the No. 84 part-time entry for Johnson. Richard Petty “The King” serves as Club Ambassador. With a unique title signifying a nod to car clubs of past eras, LEGACY M.C. is an inclusive club for all motorsport enthusiasts to celebrate the past and future legacies of its members, while competing for wins and championships at NASCAR’s elite level. To keep up-to-date with the latest news, information and exclusive content, follow LEGACY MOTOR CLUB™ on Facebook, X, Instagram and at www.LEGACYMOTORCLUB.com.

A WARNING ABOUT FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS: This press release contains "forward-looking statements" as that term is used in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the fact that they address future events, developments or results and do not relate strictly to historical facts. Any statements contained in this press release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements preceded by, followed by or including words such as: “believe”, “anticipate”, “expect”, “intend”, “plan”, “view”, “target” or “estimate”, “may”, “will”, “should”, “predict”, “possible”, “potential”, “continue”, “strategy”, and similar expressions. For example, our forward-looking statements include statements relating to our plans and expectations regarding our sponsorship of LEGACY M.C. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties. For a discussion of the risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could affect our future events, developments or results, you should carefully review the “Risk Factors,” “Business” and “Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” sections in our Annual Report on Form 10-K filed March 10, 2023, our Form 10-Q for the most recently ended fiscal quarter and other filings we make from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We are not obligated to release publicly any revisions to any forward-looking statements contained in this press release to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date of this report and you should not expect us to do so.

DLTR-G