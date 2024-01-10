Sustain.Life Joins CDP as an Accredited Solutions Provider

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, Sustain.Life, an innovative SaaS platform that enables organizations to measure, manage, and report their carbon emissions announced its accreditation from the Carbon Disclosure Project (CDP) into its network of solution providers. As a silver accredited solution provider, Sustain.Life will support organizations reporting emissions to the CDP’s climate questionnaire and setting science-based targets.

CDP is the global non-profit which runs the world’s environmental disclosure system used by over 18,700 companies and 1200 cities, states and regions globally. CDP is backed by 680 investors with assets of $130 trillion and 280+ large purchasers with US$6.4 trillion in buying power.

CDP accredits environmental service providers who can help to support companies in all aspects of their environmental journey, from climate-related scenario analysis to designing a strategy for a water-secure and deforestation-free future.

Sustain.Life is a leading carbon management SaaS platform that empowers companies of all sizes and varying levels of sustainability expertise to measure and report carbon emissions. The platform also enables target setting and reduction goal planning aligned to CDP and other 3rd party reporting frameworks. The platform equips organizations with intuitive tools to efficiently navigate and manage intricate emissions profiles and complex supply chains while providing a suite of features to support comprehensive decarbonization efforts across scopes 1, 2, and 3.

Accredited providers help companies disclosing to CDP to identify the gaps in their environmental performance, address these gaps and identify further opportunities for becoming leaders in the corporate environmental action space.

"This accreditation reinforces our credibility and capacity to help organizations effectively manage their carbon emissions. Integrating the CDP climate change disclosure into our platform further streamlines reporting requirements for our customers,” said Annalee Bloomfield, CEO at Sustain.Life. “It enhances our ability to connect companies with their most meaningful investors and customer stakeholders. We are honored to partner with CDP, the leading climate disclosure framework, to empower companies to drive decarbonization through their supply chain and broader climate strategy."

"The addition of Sustain.Life into our network of accredited solutions providers will bring highly valued expertise to the thousands of companies using CDP to disclose their environmental data, and support them to implement leading actions to manage risks and reduce their impacts,” said Paul Robins, Head of Coperate Partnerships at CDP.“We are confident that Sustain.Life's capabilities will be useful, and we are glad to accredit them as a valued, high-quality service provider.”

To learn more visit: https://www.cdp.net/en/partners/sustainlife

About Sustain.Life

Sustain.Life is the SaaS platform—and Certified B Corporation™—that helps future-proof companies by decarbonizing and taking climate action. Launched in 2021, Sustain.Life provides ESG and carbon accounting tools that empower organizations to embrace sustainability, manage and mitigate carbon emissions, reduce costs, and stand out to customers, investors, and other stakeholders. Sustain.Life is also proud to be a UN Global Compact signatory.

About CDP

CDP is a global non-profit that runs the world’s environmental disclosure system for companies, cities, states and regions. Founded in 2000 and working with more than 680 investors with over $130 trillion in assets, CDP pioneered using capital markets and corporate procurement to motivate companies to disclose their environmental impacts, and to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, safeguard water resources and protect forests. Over 19,000 organizations around the world disclosed data through CDP in 2022, including more than 18,700 companies worth over 64% of global market capitalization, and over 1,200 cities, states and regions. Fully TCFD aligned, CDP holds the largest environmental database in the world, and CDP scores are widely used to drive investment and procurement decisions towards a zero carbon, sustainable and resilient economy. CDP is a founding member of the Science Based Targets initiative, We Mean Business Coalition, The Investor Agenda and the Net Zero Asset Managers initiative. Visit cdp.net or follow us @CDP to find out more.