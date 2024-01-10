Prodatix Chooses Object First to Ransomware-Proof Customer’s Data with On-premises Immutable Storage

BEVERLY, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Object First, the provider of Ootbi (Out-of-the-Box-Immutability), the ransomware-proof backup storage appliance purpose-built for Veeam®, today announced its partnership with Prodatix, a Veeam Certified Architect company specializing in data management, to offer Ootbi as their primary backup storage solution for Veeam. Ootbi delivers secure, simple, and powerful backup storage that follows Zero Trust best practices for improved security and ransomware resilience.

Headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, Prodatix provides a range of services to their customers, including data management, Veeam consulting, Veeam licensing, and backup appliances. With a strong commitment to protecting customer data in the face of rising threats of ransomware, Prodatix sought out Ootbi by Object First as the best solution to ransomware-proof its clients’ data, mitigate financial damages and downtime from attacks, and ensure its Veeam backups were protected with an immutable backup appliance.

“Ootbi by Object First made the most sense for us as we know the market needs immutable primary storage, but we did not want to get into that business of building complex, large capacity immutable appliances,” said Matt Bullock, VP of Technical Sales, Prodatix. “Ootbi makes immutable storage simple, and since it’s optimized specifically for Veeam, we were excited by the simplicity of deployment and management and the power of the backup and recovery speeds.”

According to a recent Sophos report, organizations reported an estimated cost of $1.82 million to recover from ransomware attacks in 2023. With Ootbi by Object First, Prodatix can offer robust immutable storage for Veeam that is easy to scale and enables customers to meet modern Zero Trust security standards for data management, with no advanced storage or security expertise required.

Additionally, Prodatix desired a vendor that provides a seamless partner experience through a 100% channel model that supports their business. From demos and sales materials to social media resources, Object First’s robust partner program provides the sales enablement and marketing tools required to benefit the partners’ business, while also offering the technical expertise to support Prodatix’s role as a trusted security advisor to their clients.

“We prefer to work with companies who understand how to support service providers specialized in data protection,” Bullock explained. “Many other vendors start competing with their partners, which can cause significant channel conflict.”

For more details, you can find a full copy of Prodatix’s case study on Object First’s website, here. To learn more about Object First, please visit objectfirst.com and follow on LinkedIn and X.

About Object First

Ransomware-proof and immutable out-of-the-box, Ootbi by Object First delivers secure, simple, and powerful backup storage for Veeam® customers. The appliance can be racked, stacked, and powered in 15-minutes. Ootbi is built on immutable object storage technology designed and optimized for unbeatable backup and recovery performance. Eliminate the need to sacrifice performance and simplicity to meet budget constraints with Ootbi by Object First.