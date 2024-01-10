Office Depot improves in-store task completion rate by 42% with Zebra Workcloud.

LINCOLNSHIRE, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: ZBRA), a leading digital solution provider enabling businesses to intelligently connect data, assets, and people, and Office Depot Inc. (NYSE: ODP Corp), today announced the retailer is operating with greater efficiency with Zebra Workcloud software and Zebra’s mobile computing solutions. Office Depot will showcase its Modern Store transformation, including how it has been able to improve the customer experience and employee engagement, in Zebra’s booth (#3203) at the National Retail Federation’s (NRF) Annual Convention & EXPO Jan. 14-16, 2024 at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center in New York City.

“Technology is at the forefront of everything we do from an omnichannel perspective across the globe, and working with Zebra Technologies has been a game changer for us,” said Jonas Stillman, Senior Director, Omnichannel Operations, Office Depot. “We’ve become more efficient, achieving a 90% task completion rate, an increase of 42% since implementing Zebra’s integrated solutions. Zebra’s hardware and software have helped our stores execute at the next level and focus on what matters most: our customers.”

Zebra’s Workcloud Task Management software has helped Office Depot improve operational efficiency so its 13,000 store associates across 1,500 stores can spend more time serving customers. Store managers can prioritize and divide associate tasks, giving associates a clear overview of what they need to do, what they completed, and what’s next on their task lists - all from the palm of their hands.

Scheduling, tasks, and reporting have helped associates to be more efficient while field leaders have access to clear real-time reporting along with compliance and completion rates, enabling them to highlight areas of success and improvement across stores.

Office Depot is also using Zebra’s Workcloud Scheduling software to bolster store managers’ capacity to streamline scheduling to ensure associates with the right skills are available to serve customers at the right time while aligning with store labor budgets. Using this solution, Office Depot has reduced overtime costs by 95%, lowered time spent scheduling from approximately three hours to 30 minutes a week and saved 6% in payroll annually.

Zebra’s TC5x series of mobile computers were integrated with Zebra’s Workcloud software providing Office Depot a simple, streamlined way to plan and manage work. Since the deployment, they have become the cornerstone of Office Depot’s operations.

“We are excited Office Depot will be sharing its success in improving associate productivity and efficiency in our booth at NRF,” said Matthew Guiste, Global Retail Strategy Lead, Zebra Technologies. “Office Depot sets a great example for retailers on how to work in new ways with technology to do more, faster and better while keeping customers at the center of it all.”

Join Office Depot when they share their modern store transformation during NRF’s Exhibitor Big Idea Session: How Office Depot is Creating a Modern Store Experience: Sun., Jan. 14, 2-3 pm, Expo Level 3, Stage 3.

KEY TAKEAWAYS

Office Depot will demonstrate at NRF (Zebra booth #3203) how Zebra Workcloud and mobile computers are helping them improve associate efficiency and customer experiences, achieving a 90% in-store task completion rate, an increase of 42%.

With Zebra Workcloud Scheduling software, Office Depot has cut overtime costs by 95%, reduced time spent scheduling from approximately three hours to 30 minutes a week and saved 6% in payroll annually.

ABOUT ZEBRA TECHNOLOGIES

Zebra (NASDAQ: ZBRA) helps organizations monitor, anticipate, and accelerate workflows by empowering their frontline and ensuring that everyone and everything is visible, connected and fully optimized. Our award-winning portfolio spans software to innovations in robotics, machine vision, automation and digital decisioning, all backed by a +50-year legacy in scanning, track-and-trace and mobile computing solutions. With an ecosystem of 10,000 partners across more than 100 countries, Zebra’s customers include over 80% of the Fortune 500. Newsweek recently recognized Zebra as one of America’s Most Loved Workplaces and Greatest Workplaces for Diversity, and we are on Fast Company’s list of the Best Workplaces for Innovators. Learn more at www.zebra.com or sign up for news alerts. Follow Zebra’s Your Edge blog, LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook, and check out our Story Hub: Zebra Perspectives.

ZEBRA and the stylized Zebra head are trademarks of Zebra Technologies Corp., registered in many jurisdictions worldwide. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. ©2024 Zebra Technologies Corp. and/or its affiliates.