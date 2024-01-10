KBRA Assigns Preliminary Ratings to Servpro Master Issuer LLC and Takes Other Rating Actions

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--KBRA assigns preliminary ratings to two classes of notes from Servpro Master Issuer LLC (the Issuer), Series 2024-1 (Servpro 2024-1), a whole business securitization (WBS). In conjunction with the issuance of Servpro 2024-1, the Servpro 2019-1 Class A-1 Notes are expected to be refinanced, at which time KBRA will withdraw the rating. At that time, KBRA also anticipates affirming the ratings on the Issuer’s outstanding Series 2019-1 Class A-2 Notes, Series 2021-1 Class A-2 Notes, and Series 2022-1 Class A-2 Notes (the Existing Notes and, together with the Series 2024-1 Notes, the Notes). The ratings are consistent with the results of our cash flow analysis following the addition of the Series 2024-1 Notes, which will share in the same collateral pool as the other series.

Founded in 1967, SERVPRO is the largest provider of property cleaning and restoration in the United States, focused primarily on restoring properties affected by water, fire, mold and other damage; the Company also provides reconstruction services for both residential and commercial properties. As of September 30, 2023, SERVPRO’s network includes 2,204 independently owned and operated franchises. As of the last twelve-month period ended September 30, 2023 (LTM Q3 2023), the company generated approximately $4.4 billion in systemwide sales. The system is 100% franchised.

