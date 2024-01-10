Ecosapiens and Polygon Labs Join Forces to Launch Carbon-Capture Digital Art Collectibles

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ecosapiens, a climate technology platform that creates carbon-offsetting digital collectibles using blockchain technology, has launched its first series of carbon-capture digital art collectibles in collaboration with Polygon Labs, the growth and development team for the Polygon protocol. To educate and engage the broader Polygon ecosystem, the series, titled Polysapiens, are free to mint for all collectors, creators, and members of the Polygon community. The project represents a new way for corporations to leverage blockchain and NFT technology to implement impactful sustainability initiatives.

The Polysapiens collection includes unlimited 1 of 1 carbon-backed digital art collectibles underpinned by 1000 tons of CO2 from Reseed and a number of blockchain-based carbon credit providers such as Andes.bio, Mangrove DAO, and Solid World mangrove restoration. The collectibles are dedicated to investing in mangrove restoration, soil regeneration, and mineralization projects that permanently remove CO2 or avoid the creation of CO2 in the atmosphere.

“Many corporations engage in sustainability programs such as carbon offsets, but the carbon offset system currently faces obstacles concerning transparency, verification, and authentication of the credits’ efficacy or impact,” said Nihar Neelakanti, CEO and co-founder of Ecosapiens. “Leveraging the transparent, immutable nature of blockchain, NFTs solve this challenge and help users ensure that their carbon credits are in fact contributing the level of impact promised. The Polysapien project paves the way for other companies who have ambitious sustainability goals, but are also seeking ways to better engage their customers and stakeholders in their climate efforts in a creative way. Our mission is to bring this application of blockchain technology within sustainability initiatives to other industries beyond the Web3 space, including the consumer retail, hospitality, and professional services industries.”

The collectibles will account for Polygon Labs’ scope 3 emissions for 2023. The majority of the carbon credit providers are on-chain, a part of Polygon Labs’ selection strategy in an effort to support improvements to the Voluntary Carbon Market (VCM) through the use of blockchain and other frontier technologies. Some improvements include transparency, traceability, immutability, trust, and even economic fairness and inclusion for underserved populations.

The Polysapiens collection follows the launch of Celosapiens earlier this year, which was a dynamic digital collectible series inspired by the Kenyan forest and designed to offset the annual carbon emissions generated by the Celo platform. In contrast, the Polysapiens series is an open-edition, generative art collection, meaning mints are unlimited and each collectible will be an entirely unique digital representation of marine life.

“There is often a lot of mistrust when it comes to reporting and accounting for sustainability commitments, so we chose to leverage the Ecosapiens platform to help our community engage in sustainability efforts with new standards of accountability,” said Stefan Renton, Sustainability Lead at Polygon Labs. “Blockchain can help businesses across many different industries rebuild trust with their communities when it comes to sustainability initiatives. Our goal with the Polysapiens project is to showcase this while also being more transparent in how we’re working to reduce and account for our climate impact.”

Visit https://ecosapiens.xyz/polysapien for more information and to learn more about how to mint the Polysapien collectible.

About Ecosapiens

Ecosapiens is a climate engagement platform powered by web3 that empowers individuals and brands to make a real world impact in a seamless and elegant way through carbon sequestering digital experiences and collectibles. The platform has minted over 100,000 climate collectibles, sequestered 4000+ tons of carbon and has the largest community of climate conscious individuals in web3 at 1M+.. Key Ecosapiens investors include Collab Currency, Boost Ventures, Slow Ventures, Menlo Ventures and Charles River Ventures. Follow Ecosapiens on Twitter and Instagram and join us on Discord.

About Polygon

Polygon Labs develops Ethereum scaling solutions for Polygon protocols. Polygon Labs engages with other ecosystem developers to help make available scalable, affordable, secure and sustainable blockchain infrastructure for web3. Polygon Labs has initially developed a growing suite of protocols for developers to gain easy access to major scaling solutions, including layer 2s (zero-knowledge rollups and optimistic rollups), sidechains, hybrid chains, app-specific chains, enterprise chains, and data availability protocols. Scaling solutions that Polygon Labs initially developed have seen widespread adoption with tens of thousands of decentralized apps, unique addresses exceeding 220.8 million, over 1.18 million smart contracts created and 2.48 billion total transactions processed since inception. The existing carbon negative Polygon network is home for some of the biggest web3 projects, such as Aave, Uniswap, and OpenSea, and well-known enterprises, including Robinhood, Stripe and Adobe. If you're an Ethereum Developer, you're already a Polygon developer! Leverage Polygon's fast and secure transactions for dApps you develop, get started here.

