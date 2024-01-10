LeBron James Joins Fanatics in Exclusive Multi-year Trading Card Deal

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, digital sports platform Fanatics and NBA superstar LeBron James announced a new, exclusive multi-year trading card partnership that will see James join Fanatics Collectibles, the company’s trading card and collectibles division.

“As someone who appreciates all the moments – big and small – along the journey, I’m excited to share more with my fans through this partnership with Fanatics,” said LeBron James. “In sports there is so much greatness to celebrate and I’ve always been one to take a moment to recognize that in athletes at the top of their games. It’s all about celebrating the journey and enjoying those moments, with many more to come.”

“We are both thrilled and honored to have LeBron join the Fanatics family,” said Fanatics Collectibles CEO Mike Mahan. “Our goal is to push the envelope of where the hobby can go and are excited about how our collaboration with one of the best athletes in the world will continue to ignite fan and collector passion.”

In conjunction with the partnership announcement, a unique card featuring James will be included in the 2023-24 Bowman University Chrome Basketball set, slated to hit retail Jan. 19. The card is an on-card dual autograph 1/1 alongside his son, Bronny James. James appears in his high school uniform of St. Vincent-St. Mary’s (Akron, Ohio) while James Jr. is in his USC Trojans jersey. All-Americans Caitlin Clark and Paige Bueckers will also be included in the 100-player set.

“We all start somewhere. First court. First swing. A first down. An upset. A game-winner. A moment that changes everything…” -- LeBron James in “Origin of Greatness.” As a part of the launch, Fanatics will release its Origin of Greatness video, which is narrated by James and focusing on the first moments of several Fanatics athlete partners and their paths to the top of their sport.

Fanatics Collectibles

Fanatics Collectibles is a new model and vision for the hobby fundamentally changing the experience for current and future collectors, leagues, and players across many professional and college sports. The organization secured long-term, exclusive rights to design, manufacture and distribute trading cards for several sports properties, including MLB, MLBPA, NBA, NBPA, and NFLPA. In January 2022, Fanatics Collectibles announced the acquisition of Topps, establishing the preeminent licensed trading card brand as the cornerstone of Fanatics’ trading cards and collectibles business and jumpstarted its MLB and MLBPA rights to design, manufacture and distribute trading cards.