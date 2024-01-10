DigitalBridge Completes Deconsolidation of Vantage SDC

BOCA RATON, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE: DBRG) (“DigitalBridge” or the “Company”) today announced that following the execution of a series of agreements, including the conversion of certain earnout payments to investors in Vantage SDC (Stabilized Data Centers) to equity interests in Vantage SDC and the modification of certain governance rights of Vantage SDC in connection therewith on December 31, 2023, DigitalBridge no longer holds a controlling financial interest in Vantage SDC and will deconsolidate Vantage SDC effective December 31, 2023.

Marc Ganzi, CEO of DigitalBridge, said, “I am pleased to report that today we are a pure-play alternative asset manager, fully aligned with our investment partners to drive long-term returns powered by the secular demand for digital infrastructure and our history of building value in the sector. With the deconsolidation of Vantage SDC, we achieved a key 2023 objective, simplifying our business profile and reporting structure, while continuing to maintain financial exposure to Vantage SDC’s high-quality data center assets serving key power-constrained North American markets.”

Vantage SDC was the sole remaining asset in the Company’s Operating segment, which will be discontinued, with investment management as DigitalBridge’s sole line of business as of December 31, 2023. The Company’s equity investment in Vantage SDC, representing a 12.8% ownership interest (diluted from 13.1% as part of this transaction and excluding interests held by limited partners in vehicles managed and consolidated by the Company) will be carried under Investments on the Company’s balance sheet.

Vantage SDC is a portfolio of 13 hyperscale data centers serving 4 North American markets and is managed and operated by Vantage Data Centers.

About DigitalBridge

DigitalBridge (NYSE: DBRG) is a leading global alternative asset manager dedicated to investing in digital infrastructure. With a heritage of over 25 years investing in and operating businesses across the digital ecosystem including cell towers, data centers, fiber, small cells and edge infrastructure, the DigitalBridge team manages ­­$75 billion of digital infrastructure assets on behalf of its limited partners and shareholders. Headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida, DigitalBridge has key offices in New York, Los Angeles, London, Luxembourg and Singapore. For more information, visit: www.digitalbridge.com.

