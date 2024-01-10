Booz Allen and L3Harris to Accelerate CJADC2 Solution

MCLEAN, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE: BAH) today announced it will collaborate with L3Harris Technologies (NYSE: LHX) on advancing leading mission system integration capabilities to address the Department of Defense’s (DOD) critical need to modernize and rapidly enable Combined Joint All-Domain Command & Control (CJADC2) to support the future warfighter in contested environments.

This strategic cooperation will enable the accelerated development and delivery of Booz Allen’s Distributed Battle Management Node (DBMN) Tactical Operations Center-Light (TOC-L) prototype utilizing Booz Allen’s Modular Detachment Kit (MDK) as the foundation of the solution. MDK is a proven and operational multidomain integration agent for tactical command and control (C2) that provides holistic integration of disparate tactical C2 data systems.

“Warfighters need a highly mobile, tailorable, and scalable command and control system at the edge,” said Steve Escaravage, executive vice president at Booz Allen and leader of the firm’s Digital Battlespace Platform. “MDK was designed to meet this operational need and enable new warfighting concepts including joint fires. This proven solution exemplifies Booz Allen’s focus on applying innovation at the intersection of mission and technology while transitioning new capabilities from the lab to real-world operations.”

Booz Allen’s operational battle management command and control prototypes using MDK as a design baseline were developed within the firm’s Digital Battlespace Platform, which builds modular, scalable, flexible solutions to empower a joint force at the edge. Using model-based systems engineering (MBSE) for design rigor, MDK's architecture ensures adaptability and informed decision making providing the Joint Forces a transformational tactical equipment package that can be configured and scaled to meet the commander's intent to complement Agile Combat Employment (ACE) requirements. MDK is a fielded capability that has demonstrated tangible results in a warfighter environment in multiple domains through live-fire exercises and rapid deployment by the U.S. Air Forces in Europe (USAFE) to bring state-of-the-art capabilities for theater C2.

The collaboration on TOC-L aligns with L3Harris' focus on fielding integrated, scalable, and resilient solutions that enable decision making for the warfighter at the tactical edge.

This joint effort also brings together two industry leaders. For more than 100 years, Booz Allen has positioned itself at the forefront of complex missions, providing its in-depth expertise in AI, cybersecurity, and engineering to the federal government, while L3Harris has been an industry leader in key areas, including tactical radios, datalinks, and waveform development for over 70 years. In addition, L3Harris’ expertise in MSI, scalable sensors and processing, tactical communications, cyber, production, and sustainment will broaden MDK’s applicability and make the solution readily available and accessible to warfighters across services in any domain.

“The MDK architecture was built to play a pivotal role in enabling CJADC2 operations by delivering kinetic and non-kinetic effects via data-driven C2 at the edge,” said Khalid Syed, the senior vice president at Booz Allen driving next-generation command, control, and communications battle management technologies through the firm’s Digital Battlespace Platform. “Our collaboration with L3Harris enables large-scale integration and production of our TOC-L prototype utilizing MDK and its future configurations, accelerating delivery to match the speed of our clients’ mission needs. Looking ahead, MDK is poised for further live-fire testing and operational deployment.”

Read more about live-fire testing of MDK and USAFE’s rapid deployment of the solution.

