Mouser Electronics Announces Partnership with DS PENSKE for Formula E Season 10, Kicking off in Mexico City

Mouser is sponsoring the DS PENSKE Formula E racing team throughout the 2024 ABB FIA Formula E World Championship racing season in collaboration with TTI, Inc. and valued manufacturers Molex and KYOCERA AVX. (Photo: Business Wire)

DALLAS & FORT WORTH, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mouser Electronics, Inc., the authorized global distributor with the newest electronic components and industrial automation products, is gearing up to sponsor the 2024 DS PENSKE Formula E racing team as they begin Season 10 at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez track in Mexico City on January 13. Mouser is sponsoring the team throughout the 2024 ABB FIA Formula E World Championship racing season in collaboration with TTI, Inc. and valued manufacturers Molex and KYOCERA AVX.

"Mouser is thrilled to continue our support of the DS PENSKE Formula E team," said Todd McAtee, Senior Vice President, Business Development for Mouser Electronics. "This exciting sport is paving the way for technological advancements in the transportation industry. Racing is all about speed and endurance, and racing partnerships are an innovative way for us to communicate our performance-driven business model."

"TTI is pleased to team up again with Mouser to support DS PENSKE and promote this dynamic sport and its focus on sustainable automotive technologies of tomorrow," said Mike Morton, TTI Chief Executive Officer. "We will be cheering on the team and watching with anticipation."

"Mouser and Molex have been proud supporters since the inception of Formula E, and we wish the DS PENSKE team a successful season. Looking forward to a winning year ahead," said Fred Bell, Molex Vice President of Global Distribution.

"What an outstanding partnership. We're hoping for another exciting season and look forward to collaborating with Mouser and TTI in our support of the DS PENSKE Formula E racing team for 2024," said Alex Schenkel, KYOCERA AVX's Senior Vice President of Global Sales.

The DS PENSKE team will be racing the third-generation Formula E DS E-TENSE FE23, which combines high performance with efficiency and stability. The all-electric cars feature a top speed of 280 kph and are 60 kg lighter than previous generations. Mexico City is one of the fastest tracks on the racing calendar, featuring a combination of long and fast straights with a technical infield section through Foro Sol stadium. The team has two past Formula E Champions driving its cars, 2022 World Champion Stoffel Vandoorne and the only two-time Formula E Champion, Jean-Éric Vergne.

The Formula E series features cars that are powered solely by electricity and represent a vision for the future of the motorsports industry, serving as a framework for research and development around zero-emission motoring. Racing is all about speed and endurance, and racing partnerships are an innovative way for Mouser to communicate its performance-driven business model and promote the newest technologies from its manufacturer partners.

To learn more about the Mouser-backed DS PENSKE Formula E racing team and view the Formula E schedule, visit https://www.mouser.com/formula-e/.

For more Mouser news, visit https://www.mouser.com/newsroom/.

