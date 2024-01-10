NRL Mortgage Partners with Calque to Offer The Trade-In Mortgage to Consumers Across the Nation

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NRL Mortgage, a reliable leader in mortgage origination, has partnered with Calque, a fintech leader enabling traditional lenders to offer buy-before-you-sell programs, to launch The Trade-In Mortgage™ in 45 states. With The Trade-In Mortgage, homeowners can leverage their home equity to purchase a new home before selling their current one––a major advantage given unprecedented levels of equity nationwide and the highest mortgage interest rates seen in over a decade.

By working with Calque, NRL Mortgage can offer better terms to their clients looking to switch homes. With The Trade-In Mortgage, NRL Mortgage clients can use the equity in their current property to make non-contingent offers, finance and move into their next home before they sell their current home, and qualify for the home they want by bypassing key debt considerations while their new loan is being underwritten.

In today’s competitive market, too many retail purchasers find themselves at a disadvantage compared to investors and larger entities who can make all-cash bids. With Calque, NRL Mortgage empowers everyday consumers to win bids and retain wealth by seamlessly transferring their equity from one property to the next.

“We are dedicated to our clients, and we aim to secure the best mortgage strategy for them, under any conditions,” said Mewael Ghebremichael, CEO at NRL Mortgage. “Integrating The Trade-In Mortgage into our product offering allows NRL Mortgage to provide a lending solution for clients who want or need to tap into equity accrued in their current home in order to purchase their next home.”

“NRL Mortgage stood out as one of the top mortgage lenders to offer The Trade-In Mortgage,” said Dan Mugge, chief operating officer at Calque. “True to their mission, NRL Mortgage brings reliability and dependability back into home financing for consumers, and we look forward to The Trade-In Mortgage making a difference for their buyers.”

About Nations Reliable Lending (NRL Mortgage)

Nations Reliable Lending (NRL Mortgage) is a leading nationwide mortgage company headquartered in Houston, Texas. With a commitment to providing exceptional service, NRL Mortgage offers a wide range of mortgage solutions to meet the unique needs of its customers. The company is dedicated to helping homeowners achieve their homeownership goals while making a positive impact on communities across the nation.

About Calque

Calque partners with established community lenders to offer mortgage lending solutions that make the home purchase process simpler, less stressful, and more cost effective for homeowners. Mortgage products such as The Trade-in Mortgage™ streamline the entire home purchase process from start to finish by enabling consumers to submit non-contingent offers that function like cash offers, buy and move into their new home before selling their current one, use the accrued equity on their existing home to increase their down payment and reduce their monthly payments, prep their original home for sale after they’ve moved out, and stress less during the process.

Calque does not compete with lenders, but only utilizes best-in-class, FDIC-insured banks, credit unions, and mortgage banks in every state across the country. To learn more about Calque, visit http://calqueinc.com.