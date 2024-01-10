Reperio Health Enables Vanderbilt Health Employer Solutions to Add At-Home Screenings to its Growing Portfolio

PORTLAND, Ore.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Reperio Health, the only provider of at-home and onsite comprehensive health screenings with instant results, announced today it is now fueling new at-home screening capabilities for Vanderbilt Health Employer Solutions (VHES), which provides innovative workforce health and wellness programs to businesses in the Mid-South and across the United States. Vanderbilt Health will now offer its employer clients access to Reperio’s full-service and comprehensive health screenings with instant results.

“A key priority for us is to meet employers where they are in their pursuit of healthier, more productive workforces,” said Brent McDonald, Senior Vice President & Chief Strategy Officer for the Vanderbilt Office of Population Health. “With so many businesses now offering remote and hybrid positions, it’s essential that our programs include options for engaging workers near and far in their health. Gone are the days when businesses can convene all their employees on one day, at one location, for a health screening event. At-home screening kits ensure every employee can benefit from important preventive tests, no matter their location or availability, and our employer clients can benefit from the cost savings of lowering their population health risks.”

Biometric health screenings can help employees identify health risks early before they turn into costly and chronic conditions, yet many of the screening processes deployed today are costly and inaccessible. Reperio brings a patient-friendly experience to biometric health screenings, through patented technology that pairs a mobile app with FDA-cleared devices.

VHES has provided corporate health services, including on-site health screenings, to a diverse array of employers across the country for more than three decades. Similar to in-person screening events, employees who self-collect via Reperio kits will still receive outreach from Vanderbilt Health coaches if they have concerning results or need assistance with follow-up care. Employees who collect at home will see their individual screenings results in the Reperio app immediately upon screening completion. Employers will receive workforce-level reports with aggregated results for both in-person/on-site and at-home screenings from the VHES team.

“We don’t take lightly our small part in advancing change across the care industry by improving how we, as individuals and organizations, participate in preventive care,” said Travis Rush, co-founder and CEO of Reperio. “We are honored to be working with such a prestigious organization as Vanderbilt Health Employer Solutions to deploy our comprehensive health screenings, and we are excited about what this means for the organizations they serve and the individuals who will participate.”

For more information about Reperio and their network of trusted partners and clients, visit www.reperiohealth.com.

Reperio Health is the only provider of at-home and onsite comprehensive health screenings with instant results. An innovation in preventive care, Reperio’s patented technology pairs a mobile app with FDA-cleared devices, bringing a consumer-grade experience to biometric screenings. The solution modernizes the costly and inaccessible screening processes deployed today and reaches every corner of the healthcare industry—including employers, providers, payers and more. Clients are empowered by metrics-driven insights and HIPAA-compliant data integration to bolster their wellness, benefits and population health management offerings. Reperio is headquartered in Portland, Ore., with partners and clients worldwide. For more information, visit reperiohealth.com.

Vanderbilt Health Employer Solutions connects the employer and broker community to the resources, expertise and top-quality care of Vanderbilt University Medical Center, one of the Southeast’s largest academic medical centers and one of Tennessee’s largest private employers. We know how the rising cost of benefits affects employers and what it takes to successfully manage the health needs of a large and diverse employee population. Leveraging our insights and solutions-driven approaches, our team can partner with you to strengthen the health benefits you offer your current and future talent, all while ensuring costs are affordable and predictable. Learn more at VanderbiltHealthEmployerSolutions.com.