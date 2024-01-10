Schneider Electric Embarks on a 10-Year Partnership with YVR to Propel Net-Zero Goals

VANCOUVER, British Columbia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Schneider Electric, the leader in the digital transformation of energy management and automation, announces its partnership with Vancouver International Airport (YVR) to improve operational reliability and workplace safety, supporting the airport’s goal to become net zero carbon by 2030. Stemming from a decades-long relationship where Schneider Electric products were integral to the airport's major expansions, this partnership solidifies a history of strong collaboration between the two entities. Schneider Electric's proposed modernization of YVR’s existing installed products will significantly cut capital costs for the airport with minimal operational disruption.

“Schneider Electric is proud to supply a comprehensive roadmap and support for YVR to help facilitate the modernization and digital transformation of one of Canada’s largest and busiest airports," says Courtney Forget, Vice President, Services, Schneider Electric. “We are thrilled to extend our ongoing relationship with YVR, working side-by-side as one team, and providing solutions on their electrical distribution systems to ensure we’re fostering a sustainable and reliable airport environment.”

With Schneider Electric’s end-to-end solutions and services, the digital transformation of YVR’s energy system will play a large role on operational reliability and helping to reduce emissions, turning energy savings and environmental gains into business growth. One of the first projects Schneider Electric embarked on was to eliminate operational risks and improve occupational safety by upgrading the airport’s install base. Schneider Electric will continue to help YVR with their Energy Management Information System, a solution using Schneider Electric’s Resource Advisor and EcoStruxure Power Operation for carbon emission monitoring build on top of existing monitoring system, which will help the airports efforts toward their 2030 net-zero goals.

“At YVR we are focused on energy conservation and electrification across our operations to reduce carbon emissions and strengthen the green economy,” said Christoph Rufenacht, Vice President, Airport Development & Asset Optimization at YVR. “Working with Schneider Electric, we will enhance how we monitor and manage our energy use, optimize our current energy infrastructure, and explore innovative solutions to maximize carbon reduction. We are pleased to extend our long-time partnership and look forward to creating a greener, more sustainable future at YVR with Schneider Electric.”

YVR is expecting to invest $135-million over 10 years to become net zero by 2030 and, in achieving this goal, become one of the world’s greenest airports. This includes a commitment to meet operational requirements more efficiently and use less energy for heating and cooling, cooking, lighting, and other electrical needs.

About Schneider Electric

Schneider's purpose is to empower all to make the most of our energy and resources, bridging progress and sustainability for all. We call this Life Is On.

Our mission is to be your digital partner for Sustainability and Efficiency.

We drive digital transformation by integrating world-leading process and energy technologies, end-point to cloud connecting products, controls, software and services, across the entire lifecycle, enabling integrated company management, for homes, buildings, data centres, infrastructure and industries.

We are the most local of global companies. We are advocates of open standards and partnership ecosystems that are passionate about our shared Meaningful Purpose, Inclusive and Empowered values. www.se.com/ca

About Vancouver International Airport

Vancouver International Airport (YVR) is a diverse global hub that connects people, cargo, data, and ideas and serves as a platform for our community to come together and thrive. We are motivated by supporting regional economic development and making a positive difference in the lives of British Columbians. We do this with a focus on serving our passengers, partners, workers, and community through digital modernization, climate leadership, reconciliation, and financial sustainability.

