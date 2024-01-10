Sinclair And Verizon Reach Multi-Year Distribution Agreement

HUNT VALLEY, Md.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sinclair, Inc. (Nasdaq: SBGI) today announced the company has reached a comprehensive multi-year distribution agreement with Verizon (NYSE: VZ) for carriage on FiOS TV. The agreement covers local television stations in 10 markets, Tennis Channel and YES Network.

Commenting on the agreement, Will Bell, Sinclair’s SVP and Head of Distribution and Network Relations stated, “We are pleased to have reached a renewal agreement with Verizon without any disruption in service to viewers, keeping our best-in class news, sports and entertainment content available on the platform for years to come.”

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

About Sinclair, Inc.:

Sinclair, Inc., (Nasdaq: SBGI) is a diversified media company and leading provider of local news and sports. The Company owns, operates and/or provides services to 185 television stations in 86 markets affiliated with all the major broadcast networks; owns Tennis Channel and multicast networks Comet, CHARGE!, TBD. and The Nest; and owns and provides services to 21 regional sports network brands. Sinclair’s content is delivered via multiple platforms, including over-the-air, multi-channel video program distributors, and the nation’s largest streaming aggregator of local news content, NewsON. The Company regularly uses its website as a key source of Company information which can be accessed at www.sbgi.net.

