o9 Solutions Grows Annual Recurring Revenue by 47% in 2023

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--o9 Solutions, a leading enterprise AI software platform provider for transforming planning and decision-making, today reported that its annual recurring revenue (ARR) in 2023 grew 47% year-over-year. Q4’23 marks a new record for ARR added in a quarter, and is the 18th consecutive quarter of year-over-year ARR growth for o9. The growth was driven by marquee clients across multiple industries, including retail, consumer electronics, food and beverage, medical devices, and automotive OEMs, which demonstrates the power and flexibility of o9’s AI-driven Digital Brain platform for integrated business planning.

o9 also implemented 70-plus go-lives at numerous well-known brands across sectors, including soft lines, food and beverage, pharmaceutical, consumer electronics, automotive and more, allowing clients across the globe to benefit from the adoption of the Digital Brain platform to drive better planning and decision-making based on AI/ML technologies.

In July 2023, o9’s existing investors, led by General Atlantic’s BeyondNetZero, doubled down on the Company's growth with an incremental investment that drove its valuation to $3.7- up from $2.7 billion since its previous investment round in January 2022. o9’s worldwide talent pool grew to more than 2,500 in 2023. The Company operates 17 offices worldwide, including new ones in Toronto, Canada, and Shanghai, China. o9 also intends to expand its presence in India with a new center of excellence (COE) in Hyderabad to develop world-class supply chain talent.

In addition to hosting its annual aim10x Global digital event, 2023 marked the year that o9 Solutions introduced a series of aim10x Live conferences in 14 cities with 135-plus speakers and more than 20,000 attendees.

Chakri Gottemukkala, Co-founder and CEO of o9 Solutions, said, “In 2023, o9 Solutions made incredible strides across the business, showcasing our continued commitment towards innovation and excellence. The continued growth and strong year-over-year results are a testament to the unparalleled value generated by the o9 Digital Brain Platform, enabling clients to improve decision-making. Looking forward, the o9 team will continue to focus on client satisfaction and help more companies digitally transform their supply chains.”

Other notable highlights in Q4’23 include:

About o9 Solutions, Inc.

o9 Solutions is a leading AI-powered platform for integrated business planning and decision-making for the enterprise. Whether it is driving demand, aligning demand and supply, or optimizing commercial initiatives, any planning process can be made faster and smarter with o9’s AI-powered digital solutions. o9 brings together technology innovations—such as graph-based enterprise modeling, big data analytics, advanced algorithms for scenario planning, collaborative portals, easy-to-use interfaces and cloud-based delivery—into one platform. For more information, please visit www.o9solutions.com.