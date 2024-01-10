EVgo and Toyota Extend Agreement to Provide One Year of Complimentary Fast Charging to 2024 bZ4X Customers

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--EVgo Inc. (NASDAQ: EVGO) (“EVgo” or the “Company”), one of the nation’s largest public fast charging networks for electric vehicles (EVs), today announced an extension of its agreement with Toyota Motor North America, Inc. (Toyota) to provide drivers who purchase or lease a new 2024 bZ4x with one year of complimentary fast charging on EVgo’s nationwide network.

First announced in February 2022, the ongoing collaboration between EVgo and Toyota to offer complimentary charging helps boost range confidence for EV drivers by unlocking access to EVgo’s owned and operated public fast charging network with stations from coast to coast.

“The expansion of our agreement is a testament to the convenience and accessibility of the EVgo network, as well as to our ongoing commitment to automaker collaborations that help spur the mass adoption of EVs throughout the country,” said Maggie Tallman, Senior Vice President, Business Development at EVgo. “Our collaboration with Toyota gives even more EV drivers access to our industry-leading charging network and the ability to plug in across the U.S.”

First-time EV drivers buying or leasing the bZ4X can also access EVgo’s customer support team, the EVgo Charging Crew—available 24/7—for help with account setup and commonly asked questions about charging.

“Charging is an essential part of owning an EV, and we’re pleased to offer our customers who purchase or lease our bZ4X vehicles the convenience and accessibility made available by EVgo,” said James George, General Manager of EV Charging Solutions at Toyota Motor North America. “Our ongoing collaboration with one of the nation’s largest public fast charging companies enables us to grant bZ4X drivers access to EVgo’s extensive nationwide network.”

