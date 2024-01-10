Debiopharm and ThinkingNodeLife.ai Forge a Strategic Partnership to Propel Cancer Drug Development with AI Digital Cell Clones

LAUSANNE, Switzerland & SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Debiopharm, an independent biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Switzerland, and ThinkingNodeLife.ai (TNL), a trailblazer in AI Digital Cells Lab in USA, are pleased to announce a collaborative partnership aimed at advancing the development of a cutting-edge cancer drug. This strategic alliance leverages the unique capabilities of TNL’s AI Digital Cells Lab platform and Debiopharm’s deep pharmaceutical expertise to bring cancer drugs into new frontiers of innovation.

Key Highlights of the Partnership: 1) Expanding Indications: The partnership will harness TNL’s AI Digital Cells Lab platform to explore additional indications for one of Debiopharm's cancer drugs. 2) Drugs’ Combination Identification: Utilizing TNL’s AI digital knockdowns, it will identify valuable combinations with other drugs in development, enhancing the therapeutic potential of Debiopharm's cancer drug. 3) Mechanism of Action Validation: TNL’s mechanistic digital cell clones will be instrumental in validating the mechanism of action of Debiopharm's cancer drug, ensuring a deep understanding of its efficacy. 4) Drugs’ Comparison: TNL’s digital cell clones will provide comparative analysis, allowing Debiopharm to assess its cancer drug against other existing cancer treatments. 5) Biomarker Discovery: TNL partnership will focus on identifying valuable predictive biomarkers.

“We’re intrigued to discover what this collaboration with ThinkingNodeLife.ai will bring to the advancement of our oncology drug programs. Integrating AI-powered solutions into our research processes, such as TNL’s AI-Enabled Digital Cells Lab platform, aligns with our aim to adopt smarter practices in our R&D, in order to broaden drug application to more cancer types and speed up the time it takes to bring new drugs to patients,” explained Bertrand Ducrey, CEO of Debiopharm.

“We are excited to start this strategic partnership with Debiopharm, a highly esteemed and innovative Swiss pharmaceutical company. We are confident that the synergy between TNL’s unique Digital Cell Clones Lab platform and Debiopharm’s profound expertise in drug R&D will show the transformative potential of AI-enabled Digital Labs from disease-target discovery to the optimization of clinical trials. As we look forward to an exhilarating 2024, we believe this partnership will pave the way for significant advancements in the field of drug R&D for the benefit of the patients,” explained Khai Pham, CEO of ThinkingNodeLife.ai

About Debiopharm:

Debiopharm is an independent biopharmaceutical company based in Switzerland with an ongoing commitment to develop tomorrow’s standard of care to cure cancer & infectious diseases and improve patient quality of life. Debiopharm’s main activities include drug development, drug manufacturing and digital health investment. It believes in the future digital biology where AI is the main engine for this transformation.

For more information, please visit www.debiopharm.com.

We are on Twitter. Follow us @DebiopharmNews at http://twitter.com/DebiopharmNews or on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/debiopharminternational/

About ThinkingNodeLife.ai:

ThinkingNodeLife.ai stands as the first AI Digital Cells Lab at scale generating any human digital cell clones within hours. This groundbreaking technology enables the prediction and the mechanistic understanding of drug impacts on human cells. It transforms the entire drug R&D workflow from disease-to-target identification to clinical trials by providing decisive advantage for both first-in-class and best-in-class drug development.

All this is possible based on its novel Generative Distributed Reasoning AI (GDR-AI) that employs Distributed Reasoning AI instead of statistical correlation to generate causal reasoning models.

For more information, please visit www.thinkingnodelife.ai or LinkedIn https://www.linkedin.com/company/thinkingnode-inc/?viewAsMember=true