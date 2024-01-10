Chatham Lodging Trust Announces Sale of Hotel

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE: CLDT), a hotel real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels, today announced the closing of the sale of the 180-room Hilton Garden Inn Denver Tech Center for approximately $18 million. An approximate $6 million renovation of the hotel was planned for 2023 but was not completed due to the pending sale. Proceeds from the sale of the hotel will be used for corporate investments and to repay debt.

About Chatham Lodging Trust

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. The company owns 38 hotels with 5,735 rooms/suites in 16 states and the District of Columbia. Additional information about Chatham may be found at chathamlodgingtrust.com.

