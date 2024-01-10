Linear Health Sciences Awarded IV Therapy Products - Needleless Connectors Agreement with Premier, Inc.

OKLAHOMA CITY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Linear Health Sciences has been awarded a national group purchasing agreement for the IV Therapy - Needleless Connectors category with Premier, Inc. Effective Jan. 1, 2024, the new agreement allows Premier members, at their discretion, to take advantage of special pricing and terms pre-negotiated by Premier for the Orchid SRV force-activated separation device.

“This early recognition from Premier is another indication of the value of our platform for breakaway safety release valve technologies to patients, clinicians, and healthcare providers,” said Dan Clark, co-founder, president, and COO of Linear Health Sciences. “Orchid SRV’s proven impact on quality outcomes can now be extended across the Premier alliance’s user base.”

The Orchid SRV is a sterile, single-use connector for needle-free access that, when activated, makes return to treatment fast, simple, and clean, while improving both patient and clinician experiences. The device is placed between the existing IV extension set and general IV tubing connection intended to be used for delivery of fluids to and from an IV catheter. Clinical simulation testing of 360 Orchid SRVs showed that the device prevented IV dislodgement by 91.9 percent across all test groups.

According to a study published in JAVA, the vast majority of U.S. clinicians surveyed agreed that IV dislodgement continues to pose safety risks for patients and hospitals. In fact, reports have shown that, of the 342 million peripheral IVs in the U.S. each year,1 up to 10 percent may dislodge,2 costing more than $2 billion annually.3

Premier is a leading healthcare improvement company, uniting an alliance of approximately 4,350 U.S. hospitals and 300,000 other providers to transform healthcare. With integrated data and analytics, collaboratives, supply chain solutions, consulting and other services, Premier enables better care and outcomes at a lower cost.

About Linear Health Sciences

Linear Health Sciences is a medical device company that has developed a proprietary, breakaway safety valve technology designed to improve the use of medical tubing in hospitals. The platform technology was developed to increase the safety and satisfaction of patients, caregivers, and healthcare facilities, while dramatically reducing costs. The company’s initial products include the Orchid SRV for use in IV catheter therapy and the Orchid SRV Type D device for use in surgical/wound, nephrostomy and abscess drainage. For more information, visit linearsciences.com.

