120Water Secures $43M Growth Investment Led by Edison Partners

PRINCETON, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Growth equity investment firm Edison Partners today announced leading a $43 million growth investment in 120Water, a leading cloud-based water management and testing system based in Zionsville, Indiana, with continued participation from Allos Ventures. The new funds will be used to further expand the 120Water team, technology investments, and go-to-market efforts.

New federal Lead and Copper Rule Improvements (LCRI) will require states’ drinking water to be 100% lead-free and all service lines (LSL) in the United States to be cataloged and undergo regular testing, surveillance, and remediation starting October 16, 2024. The EPA estimates 9.2 million lead service lines (LSLs) serve water to properties in communities across the United States, affecting approximately all 50 states.

Complying with LCRI is a potentially expensive and unwieldy challenge for state executives, regulators and local water utilities. 120Water uniquely provides the only platform offering a complete, end-to-end digital water compliance solution with its data collection and aggregation solution, testing capabilities, kit provision, program management, and consulting services. The platform’s rapid adoption is driving a sharp increase in new customers and revenue growth of more than 60% annually. The immediate testing and compliance market for LCRI is estimated to be more than $2 billion.

“Over the past seven years, 120Water has built a highly scalable, cloud-based, end-to-end platform unlike any others, while also becoming recognized as a thought leader on LCRI compliance and remediation,” said General Partner Ryan Ziegler, who joins the company’s board of directors. “Cofounder and CEO Megan Glover is a water quality expert with strong vision, matched with a highly effective team. We’re proud to partner with 120Water, which is helping utilities, at all levels of scale, tackle these daunting federal and state requirements, efficiently, affordably and with modern technology.”

120Water’s integrated software solution provides accessible, seamless test coordination, secure data handling, reporting, and workflow management for LCRI oversight, together in one place. Beyond lead and copper (the focus of the LCRI), the software scales to empower regulators and utilities to more effectively manage all water quality compliance while improving public transparency. In addition to investment in compliance management software, 120Water's environmental laboratory network is uniquely positioned to help water systems and regulators meet the demands of emerging water quality regulations such as PFAS.

“With public access to water utility lead service line inventories next year, we expect heightened awareness and increased public demand for quicker remediation in water quality,” said Megan Glover, 120Water co-founder and CEO. “In this next expansion phase for our company, we feel well prepared with the partnership and operating expertise that Edison offers, as we continue to grow and confidently support this impending demand.”

120Water marks the thirteenth investment from Edison X, following a recent $25M investment in Take Command Health, the first and largest administrative platform for individual coverage health reimbursement arrangements. It also joins other supply chain, logistics and compliance-focused technology investments in Edison’s active portfolio, including GAN Integrity, Overhaul, Recycle Track Systems (RTS), Solutions by Text, Spiffy, and MacroFab. Since its inception in 1986, Edison has invested in more than 260 companies.

About Edison Partners

Edison Partners is a leading growth equity firm providing the financial and intellectual capital that CEOs and their executive teams need to grow and scale their companies. The firm’s team brings more than 275 years of combined investing, operating and sector experience to each investment, accessible via the Edison Edge value creation platform, which is tailored to each business’ strategy, stage and operating needs. Edison targets high-growth vertical SaaS, financial technology, healthcare IT and marketplace companies located outside Silicon Valley with $10 million to $30 million in revenue. Investments also include buyouts, recapitalizations, spinouts, and secondary stock purchases. Named as a Top Growth Investment Firm by GrowthCap for two years running, Edison’s active portfolio has created aggregated market value exceeding $10 billion. Edison Partners manages $1.7 billion in assets. For more information on Edison Partners, please visit edisonpartners.com and follow on LinkedIn.

About 120Water

120Water is a proven, cloud-based water management and testing system used nationally by municipalities and water professionals to manage critical water quality programs. Comprised of end-to-end, integrated software, seamless test coordination and secure data handling, 120Water provides accessible, modern water quality compliance, reporting, and workflow management, empowering regulators and utilities to more effectively oversee all compliance standards while also improving public transparency. 120Water's platform has processed over 8,000 sampling events across the country. Government agencies partnering with 120Water to protect public health and provide clean drinking water to their communities include: the City of Newark, the City of Providence, the City of Buffalo, and Chicago Public Schools. To learn more, visit 120Water.com.