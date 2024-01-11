ACI Worldwide To Power Payments for U.K. Retailer Co-op in Cloud

MIAMI & LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ: ACIW), a global leader in mission-critical, real-time payments software, today announced that leading U.K. retailer Co-op has successfully moved its full stack of payments and fraud prevention technology software into ACI’s multi-tenant cloud platform hosted in Microsoft Azure.

As a strategic technology partner of ACI Worldwide, Co-op uses the full range of solutions offered by ACI Payments Orchestration Platform, including in-store, online and mobile payment processing and end-to-end payments and fraud management.

Moving its payments software into the cloud will enable Co-op to operate more efficiently, providing scalability, security and enhanced data protection. The migration, which has been completed successfully, follows ACI’s announcement of an expanded multi-year strategic alliance with Microsoft to deliver payment solutions in the cloud.

ACI’s relationship with Microsoft also supports ACI’s AI-powered anti-fraud processing model, featuring patented, proprietary incremental learning technology that allows clients to run payment operations securely and with high resiliency, all while protecting transactions and customers’ privacy.

“We are extremely happy about the successful completion of this very challenging and complex project, for which ACI’s support and expertise has been invaluable,” commented Paul Fletcher, principal solution architect, Co-op Group. “We are always looking for new ways to meet the needs of our member-owners and customers with the security of data paramount in our approach. The nature of the technology means we’ll be able to do things faster and more efficiently, and deliver new, seamless and secure payments experiences to our customers.”

“Our alliance with Microsoft has accelerated and expanded ACI’s cloud payment offerings in Microsoft Azure,” commented Scotty Perkins, head of product management innovation and modernization, ACI Worldwide. “Co-op is a great example of how ACI’s flexibility, proven technology and global expertise can help merchants and financial institutions meet the increasing demands of digital transformation as they increasingly embrace more efficient business and operating models.”

About ACI Worldwide

ACI Worldwide is a global leader in mission-critical, real-time payments software. Our proven, secure and scalable software solutions enable leading corporations, fintechs and financial disruptors to process and manage digital payments, power omni-commerce payments, present and process bill payments, and manage fraud and risk. We combine our global footprint with a local presence to drive the real-time digital transformation of payments and commerce.

About Co-op

Co-op is one of the world’s largest consumer co-operatives with interests across food, funerals, insurance and legal services. Owned by millions of U.K. consumers, the Co-op operates over 2,400 food stores, over 800 funeral homes and provides products to over 5,000 other stores, including those run by independent co-operative societies and through its wholesale business, Nisa Retail Limited. Employing almost 60,000 people, the Co-op has an annual turnover of over £11 billion and is a recognized leader for its social goals and community-led programs. The Co-op exists to meet members’ needs and stand up for the things they believe in.

