The Visualize Group and TPG Form Strategic Partnership

SAN FRANCISCO & FORT WORTH, Texas & NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--TPG, a global alternative asset management firm, and The Visualize Group (“Visualize”), a next-generation investment firm founded by C. C. Melvin Ike to pursue public and private market transactions, today announced that they have entered into a strategic partnership. TPG, which is investing through TPG NEXT and will serve as a significant anchor investor in Visualize’s private equity strategy, joins a strong roster of investors that have backed Visualize, including large university endowments, foundations, and notable family offices, including many of the prominent investors and business builders that worked with Ike throughout his career.

“Visualize is founded on a belief in the power of relationship capital. We are focused on making strategic, long-term investments in high-quality companies and serving as a partner to these teams in navigating their growth,” said Ike. “TPG is a partner who shares our values, is an industry leader, and has built a platform that’s highly complementary to our strategy. It’s an ideal partnership.”

Ike began his investment career at TPG and has since gained significant experience as both a control and a lead, non-control investor. Prior to founding Visualize, he was a Managing Director at Blackstone where he led several transactions in mission critical, services-based industries. In forming Visualize, Ike is leveraging his decade-plus of experience to pursue opportunities at the nexus of public and private markets investing. Visualize’s private equity strategy will target control-oriented, take-private and public-adjacent private opportunities in high-quality companies that are under-followed, under-researched, and under-invested by traditionally siloed investors. Visualize is led by a growing team of seasoned professionals with support from a robust network of executive advisors, all sharing a collective history with Ike.

“TPG as a firm has known Mel for over a decade,” said Jon Winkelried, CEO of TPG. “He’s building a firm with a laser-sharp focus on an untapped opportunity set. Visualize’s investment strategy aligns well with our capabilities as a firm, and we look forward to being long-term partners to the entire team.”

“We are looking to back investor entrepreneurs who have developed a differentiated strategy and have the entrepreneurial drive required to build an innovative investment firm,” said Pamela Pavkov, Managing Partner of TPG NEXT. “Mel is a talented investor and entrepreneur who is building a firm that capitalizes on his distinctive approach across the private and public markets. We are thrilled to partner with him.”

TPG will bring a suite of strategic and operational capabilities to support Visualize’s strategy, including co-investment capital and several ecosystem resources. The firm has a long history of executing complex transactions and supporting innovative and diverse entrepreneurs and teams to scale their businesses.

The Visualize Group

Visualize is a next-generation private investment firm formed in 2023 to make strategic, high conviction investments in generationally enduring businesses operating within mission critical, services-based sectors, including business services, industrial services, and TMT services. The firm’s Cornerstone & Control strategy seeks to back mid-cap public companies and mid-market private companies where the firm can be a control or a lead, non-control investor.

The word "Visualize" represents the firm's core philosophy of partnering with the highest quality management teams and helping them to reimagine, recreate, and redesign – to Visualize – the next generation of mission critical, services-based industry leaders. Learn more at www.visualizegroup.com.

TPG

TPG (Nasdaq: TPG) is a leading global alternative asset management firm, founded in San Francisco in 1992, with $212 billion of assets under management and investment and operational teams around the world. TPG invests across a broadly diversified set of strategies, including private equity, impact, credit, real estate, and market solutions, and our unique strategy is driven by collaboration, innovation, and inclusion. Our teams combine deep product and sector experience with broad capabilities and expertise to develop differentiated insights and add value for our fund investors, portfolio companies, management teams, and communities. For more information, visit www.tpg.com.