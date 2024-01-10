Beyond Fifteen Communications, Inc. Celebrates Industry Excellence in 2023

IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Beyond Fifteen Communications, Inc., a full-service public relations, digital marketing, social media and influencer marketing agency based in Orange County, Calif., reflects on a year distinguished by exceptional accomplishments – including the receipt of two prestigious awards, the addition of esteemed clients to its expanding portfolio and a successful team-wide community service initiative.

A highlight of the year—underscoring Beyond Fifteen’s proven track record of success leading outstanding earned public relations programs—was its win of the prestigious national Bulldog Award for Best Thought Leadership Campaign, as well as a regional recognition by the Orange County Public Relations Society of America (OCPRSA) with its PROTOS Gold Award for the firm’s achievements in media relations. In addition, Beyond Fifteen’s co-founder, Lauren Ellermeyer, emerged as a finalist in the Orange County Business Journal (OCBJ) Women in Business Award emphasizing her significant contributions to the agency’s continued digital and traditional marketing success.

“2023 was an incredible year for Beyond Fifteen Communications, and we’ve been honored to be recognized for our achievements,” said Leslie Licano, co-founder of Beyond Fifteen. “We’re ready to build on this momentum and look forward to continuing to provide strategic communication solutions that make a difference for our clients and our community.”

In addition to its impressive lineup of accolades, Beyond Fifteen proudly celebrated the addition of multiple new clients to its agency roster. One stand-out is CS Hudson, a leader in facilities management, which returned to Beyond Fifteen after a brief hiatus. This highlights the agency’s proven ability to deliver results that keep clients coming back and its commitment to maintaining lasting partnerships even after initial engagements conclude.

Beyond Fifteen concluded the year with a team-wide community service initiative, empowering each team member to contribute to their community in ways that resonate with their values. Through this effort, the agency donated up to a full day of agency time per team member to support community-focused projects throughout December. Team members actively participated in philanthropic initiatives, supporting organizations such as Metrocrest Services, Valencia Terrace Senior Living Community and the YMCA, as well as making donations to NPR, Feeding America and RESOLVE: The National Infertility Association.

“Our team’s dedication to delivering unparalleled results for clients, coupled with the positive culture we’re committed to fostering within our agency, set the foundation for a stand-out year ahead in 2024,” added Beyond Fifteen co-founder, Lauren Ellermeyer.

To learn more about Beyond Fifteen, visit www.beyondfifteen.com.

ABOUT BEYOND FIFTEEN COMMUNICATIONS: Beyond Fifteen Communications, Inc., an Orange County, Calif.-based marcom firm launched in 2009, is a progressive, full-service public relations, digital marketing, social media and influencer marketing agency dedicated to providing powerful, goal-driven communications solutions that exceed client expectations and deliver far more than 15 minutes of fame. Beyond Fifteen combines the talent, capability and reach of a mega-agency with the personal service and dedication of a boutique firm. It is laser-focused on achieving measurable results for every client it serves. Follow Beyond Fifteen on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram. For more information, visit www.beyondfifteen.com.