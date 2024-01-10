Meati Foods Now Available in Super Target Nationwide

BOULDER, Colo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Meati Foods, creator of chef-seasoned whole cuts, snacks, and nuggets made from the company's patented MushroomRoot™, today announced a significant retail expansion of its Eat Meati line of products in Target stores across the country. Driven by accelerating demand and repurchase rates of up to 60%, Meati Foods aims to be in 8,000 retail doors by summer 2024, nearly tripling its current store count of 3,000.

“Achieving a retail footprint of 8,000 stores within our first 18 months in the market is a testament to how Meati Foods delivers what consumers want – whole-food, nutritious, delicious options,” said Scott Tassani, president and chief operating officer. “Meati MushroomRoot is unlocking an entirely new eating experience that puts health first without compromising on flavor or clean and minimal ingredients, and we are honored to have Target join us on this journey as our newest partner.”

Consisting of MushroomRoot cutlets in Classic or Crispy flavors and MushroomRoot steaks in Classic or Carne Asada flavors, the Eat Meati line will initially be available at select Super Target stores nationwide. Three recently launched cuts — Spicy Crispy and Italian Seasoned cutlets, and Garlic & Pepper steak — are expected to make retail debuts later this year and are currently available via the meati™ Marketplace at meati.com/shop.

In its current retail locations, which include Whole Foods Market, Sprouts Farmers Market, Meijer, The Giant Company, Save Mart, Cub Foods, Lowes Foods and Fresh Thyme, meati products regularly reach repurchase rates of up to 60%, the highest among animal-free proteins, signaling a strong positive response and growing product loyalty. Additionally, up to 40% of meati sales come from consumers purchasing animal-free meat for the first time. The four SKUs in the Eat Meati product line are consistently among the top performers in the animal-free meat category overall and have helped grow the category by as many as 1,200 basis points for early commercial partners.

Consumers can keep up with the latest developments in Meati Foods' rapid expansion on Instagram or at meati.com.

About Meati Foods

Founded in 2017, Meati Foods is working to maximize the boundless potential of MushroomRoot, a whole food cultivated with a modernized version of ancient and natural processes that have helped preserve Earth’s ecosystems for millennia. Eat Meati, the debut product line from Meati Foods featuring cutlets and steaks made from MushroomRoot, made its national retail debut in March 2023 after a year of record sellouts through its direct-to-doorstep online shop. The products are available at Whole Foods Market, Sprouts Farmers Market, Fresh Thyme, Meijer and Super Target locations across the United States, and the company continues to expand its retail partnerships.