Allied Resource Partners Expands Portfolio with Acquisition of 23 Continuous Sections of Oil Leases in Gove County, Kansas

The video above displays the receiver and vibe point locations in our 23-section 3D seismic shoot. Employing an advanced high-fold 3D design with denser-than-normal spacing, to deliver a more detailed and precise depiction of subsurface oil structures.

DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Allied Resource Partners, a leading player in the energy industry, is pleased to announce a significant expansion of its oil and gas portfolio with the recent acquisition of 23 continuous sections of oil leases in Gove County, Kansas. This strategic move represents a substantial step forward in the company's mission to identify and develop new energy resources in the region.

"We are extremely pleased that we were able to get all these mineral owners to agree to lease this giant acreage block that has never had a 3D shoot before and is surrounded by multiple million-barrel oil fields. It doesn't get much more exciting than this as far as anticipation," said Rich Tabaka, President of Allied Resource Partners. "The real excitement will start when we begin drilling the locations we find."

The newly acquired leases cover a vast expanse of prime oil and gas territory in the heart of Kansas, providing Allied Resource Partners with a promising opportunity to enhance its production capabilities and contribute to the local and national energy landscape.

In addition to this acquisition, Allied Resource Partners is proud to announce its upcoming 3D seismic survey, scheduled for January of this year. This seismic study will play a pivotal role in identifying future drilling locations, laying the groundwork for the company's ambitious exploration and production plans for the 2024 calendar year.

The 3D seismic survey will utilize cutting-edge technology to map the subterranean geology and potential reservoirs in the acquired acreage. By analyzing the data generated through this survey, Allied Resource Partners aims to pinpoint optimal drilling locations and maximize the efficiency and productivity of its operations.

This endeavor reflects the company's unwavering commitment to responsible and innovative energy development. As part of its core values, Allied Resource Partners prioritizes environmental stewardship, safety, and community engagement throughout all its operations.

The company is excited about the growth prospects this acquisition and seismic survey offer and is looking forward to contributing to the economic and energy development of Gove County and the surrounding regions.

Allied Resource Partners remains dedicated to operational excellence, and this strategic move underscores its commitment to driving energy innovation in Kansas and beyond.

For more information and updates on Allied Resource Partners, please visit www.alliedresourcepartners.com

About Allied Resource Partners:

Allied Resource Partners is a forward-thinking energy company committed to responsible exploration and production in the oil and gas sector. With a strong focus on innovation, safety, and environmental stewardship, the company leverages cutting-edge technologies to meet the energy needs of today and tomorrow. Allied Resource Partners is proud to contribute to local communities and regional economies by creating jobs and supporting responsible energy development.