Median Technologies: Half Year Liquidity Contract Statement

Under the liquidity contract entrusted by Median Technologies (FR0011049824 – ALMDT FP) to TP ICAP (Europe), the following resources were listed in the liquidity account as of 12/29/2023:

28,228 shares

€106,617.89 in cash

During the second half of 2023, it has been traded a total of:

BUY 96,229 Shares EUR 457,244.45 338 transactions SELL 96,971 Shares EUR 461,187.31 273 transactions

At the time of the half-yearly statement of 06/30/2023, the following resources were included in the liquidity account:

28,970 shares

€105,784.53 in cash

When the new liquidity contract was put in place on 05/04/2020, the following resources were made available:

4,404 shares

€ 173,829.64 in cash

The daily transaction table is provided in the appendix to this press release.

TP ICAP (Europe) is authorized and regulated by the Autorité de Contrôle Prudentiel et de Résolution (ACPR) and the Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF).

About Median Technologies: Median Technologies provides innovative imaging solutions and services to advance healthcare for everyone. We harness the power of medical images by using the most advanced Artificial Intelligence technologies, to increase the accuracy of diagnosis and treatment of many cancers and other metabolic diseases at their earliest stages and provide insights into novel therapies for patients. Our iCRO solutions for medical image analysis and management in oncology trials and eyonis™, our AI/ML tech-based suite of software as medical devices (SaMD), help biopharmaceutical companies and clinicians to bring new treatments and diagnose patients earlier and more accurately. This is how we are helping to create a healthier world.

Founded in 2002, based in Sophia-Antipolis, France, with a subsidiary in the US and another one in Shanghai, Median has received the label “Innovative company” by the BPI and is listed on Euronext Growth market (Paris). FR0011049824– ticker: ALMDT. Median is eligible for the French SME equity savings plan scheme (PEA-PME). For more information: www.mediantechnologies.com

