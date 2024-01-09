Bigleaf Networks Partners with Telesystem to Improve Network Performance and Reliability

BEAVERTON, Ore.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Telesystem, a leading provider of nationwide managed technology solutions, has announced the renewal of its strategic partnership with Bigleaf Networks, a leading provider of network optimization solutions. This renewed collaboration will introduce new lower-cost licensing models, providing customers with the ability to affordably take advantage of Software-Defined Wide-Area Network (SD-WAN) redundancy and circuit aggregation.

Telesystem is set to relaunch Bigleaf SD-WAN and Bigleaf Home Office in its extensive portfolio of managed solutions. The focus of this partnership is to empower customers with an industry-leading SD-WAN solution that will enhance network speed, agility, and reliability for office locations and remote workers.

“We are thrilled to announce the relaunch of our strategic partnership with Bigleaf Networks. Our message to the market is centered around trust, and any vendor that we bring into our portfolio must meet the rigorous standards that we set for anything that is connected to our brand,” said Bruce Wirt, Executive Vice President and Chief Revenue Officer at Telesystem. “By integrating Bigleaf's cutting-edge SD-WAN solution into the services we offer, we are equipping our customers with a simple yet game-changing solution that will empower their digital transformation journey.”

Telesystem’s managed Bigleaf solution offers a number of key benefits to their customers, including:

Firewall-friendly design, which allows for rapid deployment with minimal impact on the current environment. Bigleaf is the easiest way to add advanced SD-WAN capabilities to your current secure network.

Machine Reasoning platform that automates intelligent load-balancing, bi-directional QoS, and Same IP Failover.

Improved cloud application performance - Site-to-Cloud architecture that provides end-to-end control and direct peering with today’s Cloud applications.

Bigleaf offers proven SD-WAN technologies that dramatically improve the reliability and performance of internet connectivity. With thousands of organizations relying on Bigleaf to ensure that mission-critical applications run optimally over any connection, Telesystem's customers can benefit from the solution to ensure seamless and uninterrupted network connectivity.

“For 5 years we have worked toward creating a powerful new market position that uniquely fits between a billing aggregator and a technology innovator,” added Wirt. “We aim to take best in class technology and bring it to market with an unprecedented layer of security and support. Bigleaf absolutely embodies the term ‘best in class’; I look forward to many successful years of partnership to come.”

“We are incredibly excited about the renewed partnership with Telesystem. This collaboration not only strengthens our shared vision of providing top-tier network solutions but also directly addresses the evolving demands of today's digital landscape. By combining Bigleaf's innovative SD-WAN technology with Telesystem's comprehensive managed solutions, we are creating a synergy that will substantially enhance network performance and reliability for both office and remote environments,” stated Steve Braverman, Chief Sales Officer at Bigleaf Networks. “Our joint effort in introducing new, cost-effective licensing models is a testament to our commitment to making advanced network technology accessible to a wider range of customers. We are confident that this partnership will deliver exceptional value and empower businesses to thrive in a highly connected world,” Braverman added.

Under the agreement, Telesystem and its customers will have access to the technology and products from Bigleaf at lower rates. This renewed partnership between Telesystem and Bigleaf Networks is expected to bring more value to customers and meet their evolving needs.

About Bigleaf Networks

Bigleaf Networks provides internet connectivity without complexity, making it easy for IT pros and their organizations to conduct business on the internet with confidence. Bigleaf’s unique network optimization solution adapts traffic to circuit conditions in real-time to preserve application performance and optimize user productivity despite circuit degradations or outages. The Bigleaf solution integrates seamlessly with established firewalls, ISPs, and applications, takes only minutes to install, and works unattended to provide immediate relief and value. Founded in 2012 in Portland, Oregon, Bigleaf Networks is investor-backed and provides service across North America and Europe. To learn more, visit www.bigleaf.net.

About Telesystem

For over 29 years, Telesystem has been a trusted technology partner, empowering businesses across the country with a range of innovative cybersecurity, networking and communication solutions designed to address the business-specific needs of each customer. Guided by strategic partnerships and a customer-centric mission, these customized solutions are backed by an end-to-end managed experience and 24/7 US-based support team.

Telesystem currently delivers their enterprise solutions to businesses in 45 states. Their customers include hospitals, universities, local public and private school districts, banks, multi-location retail establishments and regional government offices, to name a few.