TruLite Health Announces Collaboration with Mayo Clinic to Address Clinical Bias & Improve Health Equity

TEMPE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--TruLite Health, developer of the only health equity solution to remediate clinical bias, today announced a know-how agreement with Mayo Clinic to address disparities in medical outcomes and costs.

TruLite's innovative software, Truity™, tackles persistent issues of clinical bias that adversely affect patient outcomes in diverse populations. The platform addresses this challenge by driving patient-specific clinical, social and behavioral interventions, leading to improved healthcare outcomes and costs as part of an organization’s health equity strategy. Alongside their deployment in clinical practice, Mayo Clinic’s physicians will provide feedback on user experience enhancements, workflow and platform improvements.

“This collaboration with Mayo Clinic represents a significant step forward in health equity capabilities to address this critical unmet need in the market,” said Alan Roga, M.D., Founder and CEO of TruLite, an American Hospital Association (AHA) Health Equity Transformation Partner.

Clinical bias in healthcare has far-reaching consequences, significantly impacting patient outcomes and costing the United States healthcare system $320 billion annually. Moreover, a TruLite actuarial study found individuals with one of seven chronic illnesses who are Black or Latinx cost approximately $5,300 more annually for the same disease compared to the White population.

Leveraging the largest health equity knowledge base, TruLite’s software directly integrates into an electronic health record (EHR), and in the workflow provides patient-specific actions and interventions for clinicians, care teams and patients. This integration empowers providers to improve equity at the point of care and aligns with regulatory drivers, including the Joint Commission, Centers for Medicare and Medicaid and Food and Drug Administration. Additionally, TruLite offers virtual health equity coaching with a focus on patient advocacy and through their partnership with the Morehouse School of Medicine.

The collaboration with Mayo Clinic comes on the heels of TruLite's participation in the 2023 Mayo Clinic and Arizona State University Alliance for Health Care MedTech Accelerator Program, where the company was selected as one of nine international startups. This flagship initiative provides early-stage medical device and Healthtech companies with resources and mentorship to accelerate growth.

Mayo Clinic has a financial interest in the technology referenced in this press release. Mayo Clinic will use any revenue it receives to support its not-for-profit mission in patient care, education and research.

About TruLite Health

With the first and only health equity solution designed to remediate clinical bias, TruLite Health is on a mission to transform disparate health outcomes nationwide. Its innovative software – Truity™ – leverages a unique health equity knowledge base and personalized recommendations to drive targeted interventions for diverse patient populations. Seamlessly integrating with EHRs, TruLite empowers providers to deliver equitable care, improve outcomes and reduce costs. More at trulitehealth.com.