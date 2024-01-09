STELLUS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC PROVIDES UNITRANCHE FINANCING IN SUPPORT OF SUMMIT PARK’S ACQUISITION OF MICHELLI WEIGHING & MEASUREMENT.

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Stellus Capital Management, LLC (“Stellus”) announced today that its affiliates provided senior debt financing and an equity co-investment in support of Summit Park’s acquisition of Michelli Weighing & Measurement (“Michelli” or the “Company”), a leading provider of test and measurement services and equipment.

Founded in 1947 and headquartered in New Orleans, LA, Michelli is a best-in-class provider of calibration, maintenance, inspection, repair, and installation services and product sales & rentals for heavy and medium-capacity scales, precision measurement devices, and calibration equipment. The Company operates out of 30 locations located across 11 U.S. states throughout the Southeast, Texas, and the West Coast. Michelli’s skilled field-technicians and lab-based metrologists provide re-occurring service to over 6,000 customers within a wide variety of end markets, enabling them to meet their goals of accuracy, quality, and safety while complying with an ever-changing regulatory environment.

Andrew Gilbert, Partner at Summit Park, said, “Michelli has built a leading brand within the calibration services market and we are excited to partner with the entire Michelli team to continue to support the Company and to capitalize on significant growth opportunities within both the industrial weighing and precision measurement markets.” He added, “We appreciate the support and partnership provided by Stellus throughout the transaction process and we look forward to working together to accelerate Michelli’s growth.”

“We are thrilled to partner with Summit Park to support the Michelli acquisition and the team’s strategy to expand the Company’s service offering and grow through greenfield and acquisition opportunities,” said Gavin Roseman, Managing Director at Stellus, adding, “Summit Park’s investment experience within the sector coupled with the Company’s strong foundation and favorable industry tailwinds position Michelli for long-term growth.”

About Stellus Capital

Stellus Capital Management (“Stellus”) is one of the longest tenured direct lenders specializing in senior secured loans in the lower middle market. Formed within the D.E. Shaw Group in 2004, Stellus spun out in 2012 and today manages $2.8 billion across various investment vehicles including closed-end institutional funds, a public BDC (NYSE: SCM), and a perpetual non-traded private BDC. Stellus is a single strategy firm and its founding partners have been investing together in the lower middle market for 19+ years with a track record of over $8.7 billion deployed in over 350 transactions. Stellus is headquartered in Houston, TX with offices in the Washington D.C. area and Charlotte, NC. Learn more at stelluscapital.com.