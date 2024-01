The senior leadership teams of GCX and Prodapt after finalizing the strategic partnership: GCX Chief of Staff Giancarlo Ferro (third from left), CIO TS Narayanan (fourth from left), MD-Managed Services Lorenzo Romano (second from right), with Prodapt CEO Harsha Kumar (second from left), EVP-Europe Mukul Gupta (extreme right), and Senior Partner Mandeep S Kwatra. (Photo: Business Wire)