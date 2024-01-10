Apex Systems Leverages Salesforce’s AI Technology to Power Next-Level Business Growth and Efficiency

RICHMOND, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Apex Systems, a technology services firm and ASGN brand (NYSE: ASGN), announced today that they are collaborating with Salesforce to implement Einstein, Salesforce’s AI technology.

In today's fast-paced, data-driven corporate landscape, Apex continuously looks to work with innovative technology solutions that improve customer experience and lend a competitive advantage. Enter Salesforce and its Einstein generative AI technology, which is revolutionizing the way businesses, like Apex, operate and grow. Einstein delivers AI-created content across every sales, service, marketing, commerce, and IT interaction, at hyperscale – transforming every customer experience with generative AI.

“Salesforce has quickly become a bedrock of Apex’s tech stack, transforming the way we do business,” said Rob Lowry, Chief Delivery Officer, Apex Systems. “Einstein’s ability to seamlessly integrate with other technology systems provides us with a holistic view of the customer journey, enabling our IT experts to deliver exceptional client experiences at every touchpoint. Adding this feature to our own internal toolkit is a pivotal step in our company’s and our clients’ AI roadmaps.”

Apex’s work with Salesforce furthers the mission of the entire ASGN family of brands to invest in internal artificial intelligence tools, partner with cutting-edge technology companies, and better refine client AI roadmaps.

“Apex’s dedication to integrating Einstein generative AI into their technology demonstrates a forward-thinking approach to achieving transformative business results using the power of trusted AI for their organization and their clients,” said Jayesh Govindarajan, Senior Vice President, Engineering, Salesforce. “We look forward to continuing this journey of innovation and success with Apex to deliver unparalleled value to their clients.”

Salesforce’s generative AI capabilities have provided Apex with numerous benefits. In addition to analyzing data for better solutioning and automating processes to improve productivity, Apex now can build personalized, data-driven marketing campaigns to increase speed to sale. Further, Einstein’s generative AI technology provides both out-of-the-box and buildable data models to analyze and draw stronger conclusions from data faster. This will enable Apex’s account managers and consultants to devote even more time to client interactions and ultimately create incremental value for their customer base.

Together, Apex and Salesforce are empowering a smarter future. Whether it's supporting sales teams to close deals more effectively or achieving customers’ digital transformation goals, this collaboration is a great catalyst for IT industry advancement.

About Apex Systems

Apex Systems is a world-class technology services business that incorporates industry insights and experience to deliver solutions that fulfill our clients’ digital visions. We provide a continuum of services from workforce mobilization and modern enterprise solutions to digital innovation to drive better results and bring more value to our clients. Apex transforms our customers with modern enterprise solutions tailored to the industries we serve. Apex has a presence in over 70 markets across North America, Europe, and India. Apex is part of the Commercial Segment of ASGN Incorporated (NYSE: ASGN). To learn more, visit www.apexsystems.com.

About ASGN Incorporated

ASGN Incorporated (NYSE: ASGN) is a leading provider of IT services and solutions to the commercial and government sectors. ASGN helps corporate enterprises and government organizations develop, implement, and operate critical IT and business solutions through its integrated offerings. For more information, visit us at asgn.com.