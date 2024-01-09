City of Edina, Minnesota, Implements Tyler Technologies’ Solution to Improve Permitting and Inspection Processes

PLANO, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: TYL) announced the city of Edina, Minnesota, has successfully gone live with Tyler’s Enterprise Environmental Health (EEH) solution.

“We’re thrilled to be live on Tyler’s Enterprise Environmental Health solution,” said Jeff Brown, community health administrator for the city of Edina. “We continue to work with Tyler staff to fine tune the system to maximize efficiency and reduce staff time and manual processes necessary for Environmental Health licensing, renewals, and inspection data entry. We’ve already seen some early benefits like more streamlined licensing and Environmental Health inspection processes. We are continuing to explore the ability of the software to gather and display timely data to make better decisions for our residents and businesses.”

The city’s previous solution was customized for their Environmental Health licensing and inspection needs, but it was isolated from other city software systems and required many manual steps to complete specific actions. As an existing client with finance, human resources, and 9-1-1 dispatch already using Tyler products, the public health division was interested in being able to connect additional Tyler products within the city. Edina Public Health is also responsible for code enforcement, and since EEH is built into Tyler’s Enterprise Permitting & Licensing platform, it will improve record-keeping and communication throughout the entire code case/complaint process, creating further operational efficiencies.

Tyler’s EEH solution has brought several benefits and new capabilities to the city, including:

Improved business workflows by allowing staff to manage operational permit licensing and renewal cycles, recurring inspection cycles, and complaints in a single location with ease and automation

Ability to report and query licensing data

Easy management of many operational permits for a single business in one place via an online portal, including online payment

Ability to route certain complaints to the city’s Race and Equity Manager, so they can be appropriately involved in responses

Automated emails to business owners for application receipt, invoicing, renewals, license expiration, and the ability to create automations as needed

“It is evident that having Environmental Health natively embedded into operational licensing, permitting, and renewals is essential for the optimal performance of a community like Edina,” said Greg Savard, general manager of Tyler’s Civic Services business unit. “It has been a great experience to work alongside the city to make improvements and evolve the solution to best fit their needs.”

The city of Edina is located in Hennepin County and is a suburb of Minneapolis. It has a population of roughly 53,000.

