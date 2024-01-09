Antin: Half-Year Liquidity Contract Statement

PARIS & LONDON & NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Regulatory News:
In accordance with the provisions of the French Financial Markets Authority’s decision N°2021-01 of 22 June 2021 renewing the implementation of liquidity contracts for shares as an accepted market practice, Antin (Paris:ANTIN) informs the public of the following:
- Available resources on 31 December 2023: 78,900 Antin shares and €392,164
- Number of transactions on buy side in the second half of 2023: 1,569
- Number of transactions on sell side in the second half of 2023: 1,377
- Traded volume on buy side in the second half of 2023: 236,091shares for €2,969,503
- Traded volume on sell side in the second half of 2023: 227,113 shares for €2,882,628
As a reminder, at the date of entry into force of the liquidity contract with BNP Paribas (25 March 2022), the available resources were 0 Antin shares and €2,000,000.
TRANSACTIONS DETAILS
|
Date
|
Buy side
|
Sell side
|
Quantity of shares
|
Number of transactions
|
Traded volume in EUR
|
Quantity of shares
|
Number of transactions
|
Traded volume in EUR
|
July 2023
|
03/07/2023
|
1,545
|
20
|
22,726.64
|
|
|
|
04/07/2023
|
750
|
4
|
10,875.00
|
750
|
3
|
10,882.50
|
05/07/2023
|
750
|
7
|
10,687.50
|
1,500
|
11
|
21,495.00
|
06/07/2023
|
2,250
|
15
|
31,822.65
|
1,500
|
12
|
21,330.15
|
07/07/2023
|
|
|
|
2,500
|
15
|
35,775.00
|
10/07/2023
|
1,326
|
8
|
19,022.93
|
1,326
|
6
|
19,092.81
|
11/07/2023
|
1,500
|
8
|
21,540.00
|
1,500
|
12
|
21,714.00
|
12/07/2023
|
1,180
|
13
|
17,192.36
|
2,250
|
21
|
33,089.85
|
13/07/2023
|
820
|
13
|
12,191.10
|
1,520
|
9
|
22,800.30
|
14/07/2023
|
7
|
1
|
107.17
|
1,500
|
17
|
23,175.00
|
17/07/2023
|
2,250
|
24
|
34,965.90
|
2,250
|
24
|
35,090.10
|
18/07/2023
|
754
|
11
|
11,792.48
|
754
|
7
|
11,800.10
|
19/07/2023
|
|
|
|
2,500
|
20
|
39,975.00
|
20/07/2023
|
760
|
6
|
12,447.96
|
750
|
8
|
12,300.00
|
21/07/2023
|
1,226
|
5
|
19,929.24
|
1,726
|
11
|
28,158.65
|
24/07/2023
|
750
|
5
|
12,367.50
|
750
|
5
|
12,375.00
|
25/07/2023
|
1,500
|
7
|
24,637.50
|
2,250
|
11
|
37,132.43
|
26/07/2023
|
1,500
|
11
|
24,967.50
|
1,500
|
10
|
25,005.60
|
27/07/2023
|
1,855
|
17
|
30,944.74
|
750
|
8
|
12,675.00
|
28/07/2023
|
1,246
|
10
|
20,370.60
|
1,321
|
22
|
21,628.34
|
31/07/2023
|
1,367
|
15
|
22,357.42
|
1,038
|
16
|
17,076.03
|
August 2023
|
01/08/2023
|
2,633
|
22
|
42,380.50
|
2,000
|
14
|
32,363.00
|
02/08/2023
|
2,700
|
20
|
41,317.56
|
2,062
|
9
|
31,795.42
|
03/08/2023
|
2,120
|
20
|
32,481.79
|
2,120
|
22
|
32,577.40
|
04/08/2023
|
3,150
|
29
|
47,896.70
|
2,950
|
26
|
45,171.29
|
07/08/2023
|
750
|
6
|
11,587.50
|
750
|
5
|
11,625.00
|
08/08/2023
|
1,501
|
15
|
23,040.20
|
1,001
|
7
|
15,430.31
|
09/08/2023
|
1,607
|
12
|
24,756.32
|
1,500
|
14
|
23,250.00
|
10/08/2023
|
1,000
|
14
|
15,476.60
|
1,750
|
20
|
27,175.58
|
11/08/2023
|
2,250
|
22
|
34,373.25
|
4
|
3
|
62.23
|
14/08/2023
|
751
|
6
|
11,189.98
|
809
|
9
|
12,079.10
|
15/08/2023
|
1,283
|
19
|
19,102.33
|
728
|
9
|
10,870.20
|
16/08/2023
|
764
|
14
|
11,285.35
|
870
|
11
|
12,921.15
|
17/08/2023
|
1,659
|
21
|
24,106.60
|
341
|
7
|
4,967.18
|
18/08/2023
|
9
|
2
|
128.60
|
25
|
2
|
360.50
|
21/08/2023
|
3,300
|
24
|
45,765.06
|
2,300
|
16
|
32,300.51
|
22/08/2023
|
1,500
|
4
|
20,100.00
|
1,500
|
15
|
20,240.25
|
23/08/2023
|
4,000
|
15
|
53,907.60
|
2,642
|
16
|
35,845.60
|
24/08/2023
|
2,250
|
22
|
30,263.85
|
1,649
|
21
|
22,305.20
|
25/08/2023
|
2,417
|
18
|
31,732.79
|
2,912
|
19
|
38,404.62
|
28/08/2023
|
825
|
2
|
10,955.26
|
2,219
|
24
|
29,930.32
|
29/08/2023
|
1,500
|
18
|
20,437.50
|
1,000
|
6
|
13,892.50
|
30/08/2023
|
1,500
|
10
|
20,565.00
|
452
|
3
|
6,255.68
|
31/08/2023
|
250
|
2
|
3,412.50
|
1,500
|
13
|
20,640.00
|
September 2023
|
01/09/2023
|
1,500
|
19
|
20,310.00
|
|
|
|
04/09/2023
|
750
|
10
|
10,095.00
|
750
|
6
|
10,200.00
|
05/09/2023
|
|
|
|
750
|
14
|
10,057.50
|
06/09/2023
|
1,500
|
8
|
19,755.00
|
5
|
1
|
67.05
|
07/09/2023
|
750
|
5
|
9,667.50
|
1,751
|
19
|
22,815.71
|
08/09/2023
|
751
|
4
|
9,763.23
|
951
|
5
|
12,603.70
|
11/09/2023
|
750
|
5
|
9,802.50
|
1,500
|
5
|
19,965.00
|
12/09/2023
|
1,625
|
12
|
21,345.03
|
345
|
4
|
4,572.98
|
13/09/2023
|
1,500
|
5
|
19,590.00
|
543
|
3
|
7,154.73
|
14/09/2023
|
1,500
|
9
|
19,530.00
|
|
|
|
15/09/2023
|
|
|
|
2,500
|
4
|
33,382.50
|
18/09/2023
|
2,250
|
11
|
29,668.50
|
1,933
|
9
|
25,643.95
|
19/09/2023
|
750
|
4
|
9,660.00
|
3,250
|
24
|
42,885.05
|
20/09/2023
|
1,516
|
8
|
20,404.75
|
770
|
9
|
10,432.04
|
21/09/2023
|
2,250
|
18
|
29,814.53
|
750
|
5
|
10,110.00
|
22/09/2023
|
1,500
|
4
|
19,425.00
|
1,500
|
3
|
19,500.00
|
25/09/2023
|
1,501
|
6
|
19,453.11
|
244
|
2
|
3,164.78
|
26/09/2023
|
751
|
7
|
9,537.78
|
751
|
3
|
9,545.36
|
27/09/2023
|
885
|
6
|
11,171.44
|
885
|
5
|
11,199.32
|
28/09/2023
|
1,500
|
6
|
18,675.00
|
|
|
|
29/09/2023
|
1,927
|
26
|
23,773.40
|
1,700
|
12
|
21,140.18
|
October 2023
|
02/10/2023
|
2,084
|
18
|
25,405.42
|
1,000
|
8
|
12,300.00
|
03/10/2023
|
1,500
|
9
|
17,700.00
|
|
|
|
04/10/2023
|
1,000
|
9
|
11,561.50
|
1,500
|
13
|
17,368.95
|
05/10/2023
|
1,107
|
2
|
12,780.20
|
750
|
3
|
8,700.00
|
06/10/2023
|
1,500
|
13
|
17,535.00
|
1,500
|
6
|
17,655.00
|
09/10/2023
|
3,500
|
17
|
40,412.40
|
3,500
|
12
|
40,504.10
|
10/10/2023
|
2,250
|
6
|
26,145.00
|
2,250
|
6
|
26,370.00
|
11/10/2023
|
2,250
|
5
|
26,257.50
|
2,250
|
6
|
26,399.93
|
12/10/2023
|
2,375
|
12
|
27,578.74
|
2,375
|
14
|
27,703.19
|
13/10/2023
|
2,525
|
13
|
28,859.24
|
1,025
|
5
|
11,815.28
|
16/10/2023
|
1,340
|
15
|
15,086.39
|
2,090
|
9
|
23,669.25
|
17/10/2023
|
1,601
|
20
|
18,123.96
|
1
|
1
|
11.40
|
18/10/2023
|
1,791
|
7
|
19,779.80
|
1,550
|
6
|
17,242.82
|
19/10/2023
|
2,250
|
10
|
24,360.08
|
1,500
|
4
|
16,297.50
|
20/10/2023
|
2,384
|
15
|
25,001.72
|
2,384
|
12
|
25,076.58
|
23/10/2023
|
3,501
|
32
|
36,735.68
|
4,251
|
26
|
44,733.00
|
24/10/2023
|
5,498
|
41
|
58,155.00
|
5,031
|
16
|
53,557.72
|
25/10/2023
|
3,750
|
16
|
39,337.50
|
200
|
2
|
2,110.00
|
26/10/2023
|
957
|
7
|
9,729.40
|
3,010
|
9
|
31,107.30
|
27/10/2023
|
2,250
|
6
|
24,142.50
|
2,809
|
13
|
30,297.51
|
30/10/2023
|
1,174
|
5
|
12,901.28
|
1,500
|
10
|
16,537.50
|
31/10/2023
|
862
|
3
|
9,573.80
|
1,500
|
5
|
16,725.00
|
November 2023
|
01/11/2023
|
2,124
|
6
|
23,798.82
|
1,500
|
5
|
16,860.00
|
02/11/2023
|
750
|
1
|
8,475.00
|
4,250
|
12
|
48,947.50
|
03/11/2023
|
2,251
|
14
|
26,727.01
|
2,250
|
5
|
26,823.02
|
06/11/2023
|
4,250
|
40
|
50,095.06
|
810
|
4
|
9,771.90
|
07/11/2023
|
1,501
|
8
|
17,239.00
|
2,448
|
19
|
28,280.19
|
08/11/2023
|
6,500
|
39
|
71,975.00
|
|
|
|
09/11/2023
|
2,856
|
45
|
31,295.74
|
5,500
|
27
|
60,757.50
|
10/11/2023
|
5,500
|
22
|
60,842.78
|
5,500
|
23
|
61,085.00
|
13/11/2023
|
2,500
|
10
|
28,022.50
|
2,500
|
14
|
28,062.50
|
14/11/2023
|
4,497
|
24
|
50,734.58
|
5,500
|
31
|
62,170.00
|
15/11/2023
|
2,800
|
13
|
32,737.02
|
2,756
|
8
|
32,354.54
|
16/11/2023
|
4,250
|
19
|
48,797.50
|
695
|
7
|
8,061.84
|
17/11/2023
|
2,509
|
19
|
28,683.39
|
4,400
|
23
|
50,936.01
|
20/11/2023
|
1,500
|
5
|
17,655.00
|
750
|
4
|
8,851.10
|
21/11/2023
|
2,250
|
5
|
26,220.00
|
2,250
|
7
|
26,276.04
|
22/11/2023
|
1,500
|
6
|
17,482.50
|
1,500
|
5
|
17,542.50
|
23/11/2023
|
2,250
|
14
|
26,077.50
|
|
|
|
24/11/2023
|
1,500
|
11
|
17,040.00
|
2,250
|
13
|
25,747.50
|
27/11/2023
|
938
|
9
|
10,930.72
|
1,743
|
17
|
20,428.29
|
28/11/2023
|
2,250
|
17
|
26,540.48
|
2,250
|
10
|
26,572.50
|
29/11/2023
|
4,750
|
31
|
56,161.59
|
5,750
|
23
|
68,396.00
|
30/11/2023
|
1,800
|
9
|
21,594.30
|
1,080
|
10
|
13,021.75
|
December 2023
|
01/12/2023
|
2,111
|
22
|
25,426.83
|
2,940
|
21
|
35,573.09
|
04/12/2023
|
4,000
|
38
|
49,489.70
|
4,000
|
20
|
49,690.81
|
05/12/2023
|
3,500
|
13
|
42,797.50
|
3,500
|
21
|
42,940.00
|
06/12/2023
|
890
|
8
|
11,036.00
|
3,250
|
12
|
40,725.00
|
07/12/2023
|
3,250
|
12
|
40,107.50
|
750
|
3
|
9,270.00
|
08/12/2023
|
5,250
|
22
|
64,665.00
|
2,773
|
19
|
34,509.94
|
11/12/2023
|
2,250
|
11
|
27,232.50
|
134
|
3
|
1,634.87
|
12/12/2023
|
4,500
|
22
|
51,897.50
|
|
|
|
13/12/2023
|
2,250
|
11
|
24,289.10
|
2,250
|
6
|
24,375.00
|
14/12/2023
|
1,500
|
5
|
16,990.00
|
6,750
|
31
|
76,610.00
|
15/12/2023
|
|
|
|
2,750
|
14
|
33,101.60
|
18/12/2023
|
3,500
|
16
|
42,470.10
|
1,760
|
11
|
21,470.84
|
19/12/2023
|
1,750
|
7
|
21,022.80
|
4,500
|
19
|
54,797.50
|
20/12/2023
|
843
|
10
|
10,613.37
|
5,500
|
31
|
70,400.00
|
21/12/2023
|
2,250
|
5
|
29,454.16
|
2,250
|
11
|
29,625.00
|
22/12/2023
|
61
|
2
|
812.56
|
751
|
4
|
10,123.36
|
27/12/2023
|
250
|
1
|
3,375.00
|
750
|
8
|
10,260.00
|
28/12/2023
|
950
|
6
|
12,885.00
|
950
|
18
|
12,920.00
|
2nd-HALF 2023
|
236,091
|
1,569
|
2,969,503
|
227,113
|
1,377
|
2,882,628
About Antin Infrastructure Partners
Antin Infrastructure Partners is a leading private equity firm focused on infrastructure. With over €30bn in Assets under Management across its Flagship, Mid Cap and NextGen investment strategies, Antin targets investments in the energy and environment, digital, transport and social infrastructure sectors. With offices in Paris, London, New York, Singapore and Luxembourg, Antin employs over 220 professionals dedicated to growing, improving and transforming infrastructure businesses while delivering long-term value to portfolio companies and investors. Majority owned by its partners, Antin is listed on compartment A of the regulated market of Euronext Paris
(Ticker: ANTIN – ISIN: FR0014005AL0).