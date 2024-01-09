Antin: Half-Year Liquidity Contract Statement

In accordance with the provisions of the French Financial Markets Authority’s decision N°2021-01 of 22 June 2021 renewing the implementation of liquidity contracts for shares as an accepted market practice, Antin (Paris:ANTIN) informs the public of the following:

  • Available resources on 31 December 2023: 78,900 Antin shares and €392,164
  • Number of transactions on buy side in the second half of 2023: 1,569
  • Number of transactions on sell side in the second half of 2023: 1,377
  • Traded volume on buy side in the second half of 2023: 236,091shares for €2,969,503
  • Traded volume on sell side in the second half of 2023: 227,113 shares for €2,882,628

As a reminder, at the date of entry into force of the liquidity contract with BNP Paribas (25 March 2022), the available resources were 0 Antin shares and €2,000,000.

TRANSACTIONS DETAILS

Date

Buy side

Sell side

Quantity of shares

Number of transactions

Traded volume in EUR

Quantity of shares

Number of transactions

Traded volume in EUR

July 2023

03/07/2023

1,545

20

22,726.64

 

 

 

04/07/2023

750

4

10,875.00

750

3

10,882.50

05/07/2023

750

7

10,687.50

1,500

11

21,495.00

06/07/2023

2,250

15

31,822.65

1,500

12

21,330.15

07/07/2023

 

 

 

2,500

15

35,775.00

10/07/2023

1,326

8

19,022.93

1,326

6

19,092.81

11/07/2023

1,500

8

21,540.00

1,500

12

21,714.00

12/07/2023

1,180

13

17,192.36

2,250

21

33,089.85

13/07/2023

820

13

12,191.10

1,520

9

22,800.30

14/07/2023

7

1

107.17

1,500

17

23,175.00

17/07/2023

2,250

24

34,965.90

2,250

24

35,090.10

18/07/2023

754

11

11,792.48

754

7

11,800.10

19/07/2023

 

 

 

2,500

20

39,975.00

20/07/2023

760

6

12,447.96

750

8

12,300.00

21/07/2023

1,226

5

19,929.24

1,726

11

28,158.65

24/07/2023

750

5

12,367.50

750

5

12,375.00

25/07/2023

1,500

7

24,637.50

2,250

11

37,132.43

26/07/2023

1,500

11

24,967.50

1,500

10

25,005.60

27/07/2023

1,855

17

30,944.74

750

8

12,675.00

28/07/2023

1,246

10

20,370.60

1,321

22

21,628.34

31/07/2023

1,367

15

22,357.42

1,038

16

17,076.03

August 2023

01/08/2023

2,633

22

42,380.50

2,000

14

32,363.00

02/08/2023

2,700

20

41,317.56

2,062

9

31,795.42

03/08/2023

2,120

20

32,481.79

2,120

22

32,577.40

04/08/2023

3,150

29

47,896.70

2,950

26

45,171.29

07/08/2023

750

6

11,587.50

750

5

11,625.00

08/08/2023

1,501

15

23,040.20

1,001

7

15,430.31

09/08/2023

1,607

12

24,756.32

1,500

14

23,250.00

10/08/2023

1,000

14

15,476.60

1,750

20

27,175.58

11/08/2023

2,250

22

34,373.25

4

3

62.23

14/08/2023

751

6

11,189.98

809

9

12,079.10

15/08/2023

1,283

19

19,102.33

728

9

10,870.20

16/08/2023

764

14

11,285.35

870

11

12,921.15

17/08/2023

1,659

21

24,106.60

341

7

4,967.18

18/08/2023

9

2

128.60

25

2

360.50

21/08/2023

3,300

24

45,765.06

2,300

16

32,300.51

22/08/2023

1,500

4

20,100.00

1,500

15

20,240.25

23/08/2023

4,000

15

53,907.60

2,642

16

35,845.60

24/08/2023

2,250

22

30,263.85

1,649

21

22,305.20

25/08/2023

2,417

18

31,732.79

2,912

19

38,404.62

28/08/2023

825

2

10,955.26

2,219

24

29,930.32

29/08/2023

1,500

18

20,437.50

1,000

6

13,892.50

30/08/2023

1,500

10

20,565.00

452

3

6,255.68

31/08/2023

250

2

3,412.50

1,500

13

20,640.00

September 2023

01/09/2023

1,500

19

20,310.00

 

 

 

04/09/2023

750

10

10,095.00

750

6

10,200.00

05/09/2023

 

 

 

750

14

10,057.50

06/09/2023

1,500

8

19,755.00

5

1

67.05

07/09/2023

750

5

9,667.50

1,751

19

22,815.71

08/09/2023

751

4

9,763.23

951

5

12,603.70

11/09/2023

750

5

9,802.50

1,500

5

19,965.00

12/09/2023

1,625

12

21,345.03

345

4

4,572.98

13/09/2023

1,500

5

19,590.00

543

3

7,154.73

14/09/2023

1,500

9

19,530.00

 

 

 

15/09/2023

 

 

 

2,500

4

33,382.50

18/09/2023

2,250

11

29,668.50

1,933

9

25,643.95

19/09/2023

750

4

9,660.00

3,250

24

42,885.05

20/09/2023

1,516

8

20,404.75

770

9

10,432.04

21/09/2023

2,250

18

29,814.53

750

5

10,110.00

22/09/2023

1,500

4

19,425.00

1,500

3

19,500.00

25/09/2023

1,501

6

19,453.11

244

2

3,164.78

26/09/2023

751

7

9,537.78

751

3

9,545.36

27/09/2023

885

6

11,171.44

885

5

11,199.32

28/09/2023

1,500

6

18,675.00

 

 

 

29/09/2023

1,927

26

23,773.40

1,700

12

21,140.18

October 2023

02/10/2023

2,084

18

25,405.42

1,000

8

12,300.00

03/10/2023

1,500

9

17,700.00

 

 

 

04/10/2023

1,000

9

11,561.50

1,500

13

17,368.95

05/10/2023

1,107

2

12,780.20

750

3

8,700.00

06/10/2023

1,500

13

17,535.00

1,500

6

17,655.00

09/10/2023

3,500

17

40,412.40

3,500

12

40,504.10

10/10/2023

2,250

6

26,145.00

2,250

6

26,370.00

11/10/2023

2,250

5

26,257.50

2,250

6

26,399.93

12/10/2023

2,375

12

27,578.74

2,375

14

27,703.19

13/10/2023

2,525

13

28,859.24

1,025

5

11,815.28

16/10/2023

1,340

15

15,086.39

2,090

9

23,669.25

17/10/2023

1,601

20

18,123.96

1

1

11.40

18/10/2023

1,791

7

19,779.80

1,550

6

17,242.82

19/10/2023

2,250

10

24,360.08

1,500

4

16,297.50

20/10/2023

2,384

15

25,001.72

2,384

12

25,076.58

23/10/2023

3,501

32

36,735.68

4,251

26

44,733.00

24/10/2023

5,498

41

58,155.00

5,031

16

53,557.72

25/10/2023

3,750

16

39,337.50

200

2

2,110.00

26/10/2023

957

7

9,729.40

3,010

9

31,107.30

27/10/2023

2,250

6

24,142.50

2,809

13

30,297.51

30/10/2023

1,174

5

12,901.28

1,500

10

16,537.50

31/10/2023

862

3

9,573.80

1,500

5

16,725.00

November 2023

01/11/2023

2,124

6

23,798.82

1,500

5

16,860.00

02/11/2023

750

1

8,475.00

4,250

12

48,947.50

03/11/2023

2,251

14

26,727.01

2,250

5

26,823.02

06/11/2023

4,250

40

50,095.06

810

4

9,771.90

07/11/2023

1,501

8

17,239.00

2,448

19

28,280.19

08/11/2023

6,500

39

71,975.00

 

 

 

09/11/2023

2,856

45

31,295.74

5,500

27

60,757.50

10/11/2023

5,500

22

60,842.78

5,500

23

61,085.00

13/11/2023

2,500

10

28,022.50

2,500

14

28,062.50

14/11/2023

4,497

24

50,734.58

5,500

31

62,170.00

15/11/2023

2,800

13

32,737.02

2,756

8

32,354.54

16/11/2023

4,250

19

48,797.50

695

7

8,061.84

17/11/2023

2,509

19

28,683.39

4,400

23

50,936.01

20/11/2023

1,500

5

17,655.00

750

4

8,851.10

21/11/2023

2,250

5

26,220.00

2,250

7

26,276.04

22/11/2023

1,500

6

17,482.50

1,500

5

17,542.50

23/11/2023

2,250

14

26,077.50

 

 

 

24/11/2023

1,500

11

17,040.00

2,250

13

25,747.50

27/11/2023

938

9

10,930.72

1,743

17

20,428.29

28/11/2023

2,250

17

26,540.48

2,250

10

26,572.50

29/11/2023

4,750

31

56,161.59

5,750

23

68,396.00

30/11/2023

1,800

9

21,594.30

1,080

10

13,021.75

December 2023

01/12/2023

2,111

22

25,426.83

2,940

21

35,573.09

04/12/2023

4,000

38

49,489.70

4,000

20

49,690.81

05/12/2023

3,500

13

42,797.50

3,500

21

42,940.00

06/12/2023

890

8

11,036.00

3,250

12

40,725.00

07/12/2023

3,250

12

40,107.50

750

3

9,270.00

08/12/2023

5,250

22

64,665.00

2,773

19

34,509.94

11/12/2023

2,250

11

27,232.50

134

3

1,634.87

12/12/2023

4,500

22

51,897.50

 

 

 

13/12/2023

2,250

11

24,289.10

2,250

6

24,375.00

14/12/2023

1,500

5

16,990.00

6,750

31

76,610.00

15/12/2023

 

 

 

2,750

14

33,101.60

18/12/2023

3,500

16

42,470.10

1,760

11

21,470.84

19/12/2023

1,750

7

21,022.80

4,500

19

54,797.50

20/12/2023

843

10

10,613.37

5,500

31

70,400.00

21/12/2023

2,250

5

29,454.16

2,250

11

29,625.00

22/12/2023

61

2

812.56

751

4

10,123.36

27/12/2023

250

1

3,375.00

750

8

10,260.00

28/12/2023

950

6

12,885.00

950

18

12,920.00

2nd-HALF 2023

236,091

1,569

2,969,503

227,113

1,377

2,882,628

About Antin Infrastructure Partners

Antin Infrastructure Partners is a leading private equity firm focused on infrastructure. With over €30bn in Assets under Management across its Flagship, Mid Cap and NextGen investment strategies, Antin targets investments in the energy and environment, digital, transport and social infrastructure sectors. With offices in Paris, London, New York, Singapore and Luxembourg, Antin employs over 220 professionals dedicated to growing, improving and transforming infrastructure businesses while delivering long-term value to portfolio companies and investors. Majority owned by its partners, Antin is listed on compartment A of the regulated market of Euronext Paris
(Ticker: ANTIN – ISIN: FR0014005AL0).

Contacts

Media
Nicolle Graugnard, Communication Director
Email: media@antin-ip.com

Shareholder Relations
Ludmilla Binet, Head of Shareholder Relations
Email: shareholders@antin-ip.com

Brunswick
Email: antinip@brunswickgroup.com
Tristan Roquet Montegon: +33 (0)6 37 00 52 57
Gabriel Jabès: +33 (0)6 40 87 08 14

