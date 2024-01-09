Nylas and AE Studio Aim to Accelerate Development Cycles and Lay the Foundation for Large Language Model Workflows and Solutions

PALO ALTO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nylas, the state-of-the-art communications platform giving developers universal access to email, calendar, and contacts providers through a single API integration, has announced a strategic partnership with AE Studio, whose development, design, and data science teams work closely with founders and executives to create custom software and AI solutions. Under the terms of the partnership, organizations will be able to leverage both Nylas’ best-in-class communications APIs alongside AE Studio’s top-tier development resources to accelerate development cycles and time-to-market. Additionally, companies will have access to resources and technology aimed at building workflows and products rich with intelligence and automation.

Finding top developer talent remains immensely important yet incredibly challenging. In a recent survey from Reveal, more than a third of respondents cited hiring and retaining skilled developers as their most difficult job to fill. The combination of Nylas and AE Studio will help businesses and their development teams build and maintain complex email and scheduling integrations, and leverage this rich data for AI applications, without needing to reallocate additional internal developer resources. Through Nylas and AE Studio, development teams can:

Add additional development resources combined with easy-to-use APIs to prioritize developer speed without compromising on efficiency or quality.

Leverage SDKs across major coding languages to speed up integration processes and reduce the effort and code required, such as AE Studio’s recent use of Nylas to reduce delivery by 3 weeks with entertainment project management client Filmik.

Begin exploring generative AI use cases such as workflow automation and LLM training with secure access to large email datasets.

“The importance and value placed on developer experience and the ability to infuse AI into product roadmaps and workflows are mission-critical tasks that companies of all sizes and industries are faced with,” said Jesse Ervin, Chief Revenue Officer at Nylas. “Our strategic partnership with AE Studio allows companies to prioritize both without needing to significantly increase developer workloads, coding efforts, or shift resources away from existing product roadmaps.”

Additionally, developers want to see their organizations invest more heavily in AI and workflow automation tools. In their 2023 State of Developer Experience report, Nylas found that two out of three developers want to harness AI and automation to create better user experiences.

“The currency for building AI with impact is data. Nylas makes data integrations easy while AE Studio’s team of top-tier developers and Ph.D. data scientists turn data into software that drives lasting ROI,” said Jevan Fox, Chief Revenue Officer at AE Studio. “Nylas is a core partner for our client work as they help us to drive efficiency and speed at scale.”

The partnership comes on the heels of Nylas being named to the Deloitte Technology Fast 500™ for the second consecutive year and being recognized as a Gartner® Cool Vendor in Composable Customer Engagement Platforms, while AE Studio was recently named a Clutch Top Artificial Intelligence Company for the year.

About Nylas

Hundreds of thousands of developers around the world use Nylas to increase velocity and seamlessly build customizable email and scheduling capabilities through state-of-the-art APIs. Nylas is the only platform giving developers universal access to email, calendar, and contacts providers through a single integration. Companies like Upwork, Talkdesk, Wix, Salesloft, Crunchbase, and more turn to Nylas to quickly and securely launch critical features, enabling them to spend less time on their infrastructure and more time building software with limitless potential.

Learn more at www.nylas.com

About AE Studio

AE is a development, data science, and design studio that works closely with founders and executives to create custom software, machine learning, and Brain-Computer Interface (BCI) solutions. Our focus is on transforming complex business challenges into innovative tech solutions. With a team of top-tier developers, Ph.D. data scientists, and designers, we leverage agile methodologies and advanced technologies to help our clients stay ahead in an increasingly competitive market.

Learn more and see if you’re ready at ae.studio.