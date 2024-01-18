ADDING and REPLACING Forbes License Agreement Expires For Editions In Mexico, Colombia, Peru, Chile, Central America, And Dominican Republic, As Well As Forbes En Español

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Add after last paragraph of release dated January 9, 2024:

Forbes is actively discussing the relaunch of these licensed editions with interested parties in these key markets.

This license expiration with MBG has no impact on our license agreements for Forbes’ editions in Brazil, Argentina, Ecuador and Uruguay – which are under different licensee ownership. These editions will continue to operate and publish as usual.

The updated release reads:

FORBES LICENSE AGREEMENT EXPIRES FOR EDITIONS IN MEXICO, COLOMBIA, PERU, CHILE, CENTRAL AMERICA, AND DOMINICAN REPUBLIC, AS WELL AS FORBES EN ESPAÑOL

Forbes has not renewed the license agreement in 2024 with Media Business Generators (MBG) for the online and print editions in Mexico, Colombia, Peru, Chile, Central America, and Dominican Republic, as well as Forbes En Español.

The license agreement expired on December 31, 2023, and the licensee, MBG, is now in dispute with Forbes.

Forbes is actively discussing the relaunch of these licensed editions with interested parties in these key markets.

This license expiration with MBG has no impact on our license agreements for Forbes’ editions in Brazil, Argentina, Ecuador and Uruguay – which are under different licensee ownership. These editions will continue to operate and publish as usual.