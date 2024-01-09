21-Provider Michigan-Based Health Practice Improves Operations and Value-Based Care with eClinicalWorks EHR and Robotic Process Automation

WESTBOROUGH, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--eClinicalWorks®, the largest ambulatory cloud EHR, today announced that Michigan-based McKenzie Health System is improving operations with eClinicalWorks EHR version V12, Clinical Rules Engine (CRE) and Robotic Process Automation (RPA) to ensure consistent care for patients and optimal workflows for staff.

Serving 9,000 patients across six primary care clinics, three specialty clinics, and an after-hours clinic, McKenzie Health System staff experienced administrative burdens with repetitive coding for patient care visits. The providers at McKenzie Health System offer comprehensive care across a wide range of specialties, and all utilize eClinicalWorks EHR. Using the eClinicalWorks Clinical Rule Engine, the practice can automate codes with data captured from a care visit. The rules engine reminders and alerts help the coding staff and physicians submit the correct billing information on the first try, minimizing duplicated efforts.

Given the practice’s rural clinic locations, ensuring consistent care is vital for its patients. With the CRE, physicians, and nurses can receive prompts to offer follow-up care to a patient and ensure needs are met to streamline office visits for patients who may travel far for care. The system can also integrate into any specialty area for providers like McKenzie Health, which offers cardiology, dermatology, orthopedics, pediatrics, rheumatology, psychiatry, podiatry, and plastic surgery.

“In a typical patient visit, there are several codes for staff to remember to input,” said Angela Stratton, clinical IT quality specialist at McKenzie Health System. “It’s time-consuming for staff to remember every code, and it impacts our billing process when codes are missed. With the eClinicalWorks Clinical Rules Engine, we see a significant improvement in our coding process. The Clinical Rules Engine automatically drops the appropriate codes based on documentation. Our staff spend less time coding and can focus their attention on direct patient care. This is an amazing tool within eClinicalWorks, and I recommend it to all eClinicalWorks users.”

