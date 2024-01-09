Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits Announces National Distribution Agreement with Vinattieri 1385

MIAMI & DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Southern Glazer's Wine & Spirits (Southern Glazer's) – the world’s preeminent distributor of beverage alcohol – today announced a national distribution agreement with Vinattieri 1385, effective January 1, 2024. This new company, owned by Marchesi Antinori, one of the most historical and renowned wine families in the world, will be the U.S. importer of the Antinori portfolio.

The Antinori family’s historical heritage lies in their estates in Tuscany and Umbria, however, they have invested in other areas over the years, both in Italy and abroad, and are well known for producing high quality wine and creating new opportunities to appreciate and develop unique new terroirs with great winemaking potential. Today, the Antinori portfolio is comprised of Prunotto in the Langhe area, Tenuta Bocca di Lupo and Tormaresca in Puglia, Haras de Pirque in Maipo Valley, Chile, and the two Napa Valley pearls: Antinori Napa Valley and Stag’s Leap Wine Cellars.

“We’re looking forward to employing Southern Glazer’s best-in-class capabilities to bring Vinattieri 1385 and the prestigious Antinori wine portfolio to consumers across the country,” said Mark Chaplin, Senior Vice President, Sales and Marketing, Southern Glazer’s. “Our team is eager and equipped to drive national, long-lasting results for the iconic brands of Vinattieri 1385.”

Vinattieri 1385 will be able to tap into Southern Glazer’s vast route-to-market efficiencies, unmatched National Accounts reach, dynamic centers of excellence, industry-leading Proof® eCommerce platform, and deep data insights.

“Through this national agreement, we’re not only benefiting from Southern Glazer’s best-in-class capabilities, but also aligning with a partner that shares the Vinattieri 1385 brand values and vision for strategic growth,” said Paolo Battegazzore, Chief Executive Officer, Vinattieri 1385. “We’re confident that this partnership will enable our company to reach the full potential of each estate and achieve measurable success for years to come.”

The word “vinattieri” translates to “vintners.” In the year 1385, the Antinori family joined the ancient Vinattieri guild – a medieval association of craftsmen or merchants known for having considerable power. At the time, these associations were very common in Florence and Tuscany and helped producers prosper together. All throughout its history, 26 generations long, the Antinori family has managed the business directly, making innovative and sometimes bold decisions while upholding the utmost respect for traditions and the environment.

“Vinattieri 1385 brings to the U.S. market the same values and philosophy of Marchesi Antinori. This company simultaneously honors tradition and embraces innovation to bring world-class wines to consumer glasses,” said Renzo Cotarella, Chief Executive Officer, Marchesi Antinori. “We have a long relationship with Southern Glazer’s. That not only means results, but also mutual trust and esteem. We are sure that we’ll be able to serve our customers effectively and make a sustained impact through our national alignment with Southern Glazer’s.”

“We’re proud to have such a long-lasting, strong business relationship with the revered Antinori family,” said Gene Sullivan, Chief Sales & Marketing Officer, Southern Glazer’s. “It’s an honor to continue serving as a trusted partner and steward of the Antinori portfolio through this exciting national agreement with Vinattieri 1385.”

About Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits

Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits is the world’s preeminent distributor of beverage alcohol, building brands for moments that matter. The multi-generational, family-owned Company has operations in 44 U.S. states, the District of Columbia, and Canada, as well as brokerage operations through its WEBB Banks division in the Caribbean, Central and South America. Southern Glazer’s urges all retail customers and adult consumers to market, sell, serve, and enjoy its products responsibly. For more information visit www.southernglazers.com. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram @sgwinespirits.

About Marchesi Antinori

The Antinori family has been making wine for over 635 years. Throughout its long history, spanning 26 generations, the family has always personally managed the business making innovative, sometimes courageous choices, always with unwavering respect for tradition and the land. Today, Albiera Antinori is the president of Marchesi Antinori with the continuous close support of her two sisters, Allegra and Alessia, all actively involved in first person in the business. Marchesi Antinori is the combination of different estates, mainly in Tuscany and Umbria, located in wine-growing areas that are particularly suited to the production of high-quality wines in a perfect balance between tradition and innovation.

For more information visit www.antinori.it