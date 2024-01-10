SingPost Enables Real-Time eCommerce Logistics Delivery Across Asia Pacific With Boomi

SINGAPORE & CHESTERBROOK, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Boomi™, the intelligent connectivity and automation leader, today announced that Singapore Post Limited (SingPost) has incorporated the Boomi platform to improve operational efficiency and speed customer onboarding to meet its digital transformation goals.

While the global logistics industry is expected to hit US$6.3 trillion in 2023, Asia’s ecommerce revenues alone are predicted to reach US$1.92 trillion by 2024. As a leading postal and ecommerce logistics provider in Asia Pacific, SingPost serves 13 markets across 220 global destinations. With a goal of focusing on ecommerce parcel delivery locally and internationally, SingPost embarked on a digital transformation project, adopting advanced technology, including a customizable data integration platform and generative AI.

To modernize its business in the face of a complex supply chain landscape and improve customer satisfaction, SingPost required a scalable and effective solution for data transformation and mapping, as well as integration and application programming interface (API) management.

“Data is a cornerstone of our business. We use data to orchestrate the end-to-end ecommerce logistics delivery with our customer experience at the top of our minds. We need to ensure our customers are kept updated every step of the way, from the time they purchase an item online to when it is delivered to their doorstep,” said Noel Singgih, Group CIO, SingPost.

Ensuring data is available and actionable in real time was a crucial part of SingPost's digital transformation goals. The company wanted to break down data silos, improve data governance, and shift away from duplicate and legacy systems to take advantage of market opportunities and fuel business growth. To accomplish this, SingPost needed a robust and reliable integration platform as a service (iPaaS).

“We needed a strategic integration platform for electronic data interchange (EDI) and API integration to provide agility and scalability for our businesses and seasonal demands,” said Singgih. “With the Boomi platform, we can now onboard our customers 75 percent quicker, from five to six weeks to under two weeks. Our partnership with Boomi helps us improve visibility over our delivery and order fulfillment, making us more nimble and competitive to meet the needs of marketplaces and ecommerce retailers.”

“In a digitally connected world, staying ahead of the curve is key. Boomi enables companies to innovate quickly and at scale to meet their digital transformation and business goals. We are honored to partner with SingPost as it transforms into a digital-first company, focusing on real-time data-driven insights,” said Thomas Lai, Vice President and General Manager for Asia Pacific and Japan, Boomi.

