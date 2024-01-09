Datasite Renews Endorsement Agreement with PGA Tour Player Ryan McCormick

MINNEAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Datasite®, a leading SaaS-based technology provider for global mergers and acquisitions (M&A) professionals, has renewed its endorsement agreement with Professional Golf Association (PGA) tour player Ryan McCormick. The company first sponsored McCormick in 2022, and the following year, he finished in the top-30 on the Korn Ferry Tour for the 2023 season—ultimately securing a 2024 PGA tour membership.

The new agreement, which will last for two years, begins in January ahead of McCormick’s first official PGA event at the Sony Open in Hawaii. McCormick will continue to wear the company’s logo on a variety of clothing and equipment during his golf-related appearances. McCormick will also continue to participate in various Datasite-sponsored customer and employee events.

“We’re beyond excited to continue supporting Ryan as he officially joins the PGA tour,” said Datasite Global Chief Revenue Officer Todd Albright. “At Datasite, we strive to support professional and personal excellence, and we know that Ryan is a true embodiment of the Datasite mentality.”

McCormick’s first official season on the PGA tour follows his placement as No. 27 on the Korn Ferry Tour Points List for 2023. In 2021, McCormick recorded 10 top-25s and 25 made cuts in 39 Korn Ferry Tour starts across the 2020-21 combined season and finished No. 65 in the regular season points standings. McCormick turned professional in 2014 and has competed on PGA Tour Latinoamerica, PGA Tour Canada, European Tour, Asian Tour, Korn Ferry Tour as well as two starts on the PGA Tour. He won the Big East individual title in 2014 while at St. John's University and was named First Team All-Big East three times. He is also the only player to have won the New Jersey State Amateur, Metropolitan Amateur and New York City Amateur in the same year (2012).

“I can’t thank Datasite enough for their continued support of my professional career,” said McCormick, "Datasite provides best-in-class services to dealmakers around the world, and their expertise in driving successful mergers and acquisitions mirrors my commitment to excellence on the golf course."

Dealmakers in more than 180 countries make their deals in Datasite, including 74 of the top 100 legal firms and all the top 20 global financial advisory firms. In 2022, the company facilitated a quarter of the top 100 global deals.

