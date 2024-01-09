SlateRx Appoints Joseph “Joey” M. Dizenhouse as President and CEO as New Partnership with HealthTrust is Launched

LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SlateRx today announced that Joey Dizenhouse, FSA, MAAA, has been appointed as the company’s President and Chief Executive Officer. Dizenhouse brings over 25 years of leadership in the healthcare and pharmacy benefit sectors.

SlateRx aims to revolutionize the pharmacy benefit space and joins this market in partnership with HealthTrust, a leading healthcare performance improvement company. Dizenhouse comes to SlateRx from HealthTrust, serving as Senior Vice President and Head of its Insurance, Human Capital, and Pharmacy Group, managing over $15 billion in annual pharmacy spend. Prior to joining HealthTrust, he held several leadership posts with a global professional services advisory firm, working with many organizations, including several Fortune 100 companies.

Dizenhouse is a fellow of the Society of Actuaries, and a member of the American Academy of Actuaries. He speaks frequently as an expert on topics such as pharmacy insurance, benefits strategies, and the broader healthcare landscape.

“I am honored to lead an organization so committed to transparency and innovation in pharmacy benefits,” said Dizenhouse. “And there has never been a time when this has been more critical: Plan sponsors should be able to rely on a pharmacy benefit experience designed to truly protect those who receive care and those who pay for that care. I am excited to direct the course for SlateRx and its talented, growing team.”

“We are very excited for Joey and for the opportunity to partner with SlateRx,” said Ed Jones, President and Chief Executive Officer of HealthTrust. “As this market continues to evolve, this will enable further value for HealthTrust members and growth of our world-class pharmacy program.”

The SlateRx collaboration with HealthTrust brings together a unique pharmacy benefit solution for plans facing endlessly rising costs, and offers what amounts to the best of the individual options otherwise available.

“Joey is a strong visionary healthcare leader and will help SlateRx execute its innovative PBX model—bringing together both PBM and PBA functions,” said PBM industry veteran and SlateRx board member Barry Katz. “Joey is an expert in leveraging partnerships throughout the pharmacy chain and will help our team bring engagement and value to our clients and their advisors, which is very exciting.”

About SlateRx

Founded by industry pioneers, SlateRx provides simple and affordable pharmacy benefit programs to employer groups, unions, public sector groups, health systems, and other payers throughout the United States. As the industry’s only PBXTM, SlateRx is creating real value for plan sponsors on day one through purchasing scale and continued management via innovation and transparency. To learn more about SlateRx, visit www.Slate-Rx.com.