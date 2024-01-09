GoShare Joins OneRail’s Logistics Network to Provide Last Mile Deliveries

With the OneRail Delivery Network, you can instantly connect to an integrated network of 600+ carriers and 12 million drivers across 350 major U.S. cities. Own-fleet or outsourced, across all asset types, service levels and modes, OneRail delivers elastic capacity while saving you time and money. Learn more at onerail.com. #OneRail #GoShare #lastmiledelivery #lastmilelogistics #finalmile

With the OneRail Delivery Network, you can instantly connect to an integrated network of 600+ carriers and 12 million drivers across 350 major U.S. cities. Own-fleet or outsourced, across all asset types, service levels and modes, OneRail delivers elastic capacity while saving you time and money. Learn more at onerail.com. #OneRail #GoShare #lastmiledelivery #lastmilelogistics #finalmile

ORLANDO, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--OneRail, a leading provider of solutions in last mile omnichannel fulfillment, has partnered with GoShare, a leader in last mile delivery technology and logistics on demand, to strengthen and expand the OneRail national logistics provider network.

As consumer demand for same-day delivery continues to grow, shippers are looking for dependable transportation providers who can support their business growth objectives. GoShare is available in over 65 major metropolitan areas nationwide and specializes in transporting big and bulky cargo, LTL shipments and small parcel delivery. OneRail’s comprehensive platform automates last mile logistics by intelligently matching the most efficient shipping mode and carrier from its network to optimize every order and achieve 98% on-time delivery.

“We are thrilled to announce our collaboration with OneRail, a true leader in the last mile delivery orchestration space,” said GoShare CEO and Founder Shaun Savage. “This alliance represents a pivotal moment for both companies as we strengthen our ability to offer retailers and consumers an unparalleled delivery experience. By combining our respective strengths, we are poised to transform the last mile delivery landscape for retailers, ensuring packages reach their final destinations faster, more efficiently, and with total transparency for all stakeholders involved."

“I’ve been impressed with the level of engagement and dependability from the GoShare team,” said OneRail Vice President of Logistics Partnerships Matt Schultz. “GoShare has helped us meet our service level agreements for quick deliveries, even with big and bulky orders and supports our growing network in major markets.”

OneRail’s delivery fulfillment platform is directly connected to an unparalleled real-time connected network of nearly 12 million drivers across more than 350 major U.S. cities and is supported by its 24/7 Exceptions Assist™ team to get ahead of delivery exceptions. OneRail’s solution enables shippers to power a branded customer experience, with end-to-end real-time visibility, tracking, and satisfaction rating.

About GoShare

GoShare is a leading last mile delivery and logistics platform, connecting businesses with a network of vetted, insured delivery professionals. Founded in 2014, GoShare's on-demand delivery service ensures fast, reliable, and professional last mile delivery services across various industries. Through the seamless integration of GoShare's nationwide network of about 25,000 Delivery Professionals and cutting-edge delivery technology, retailers gain access to a highly flexible and scalable solution that streamlines their supply chain operations. Learn more at goshare.co.

About OneRail

OneRail is a leading omnichannel fulfillment solution pairing best-in-class software with logistics as a service to provide dependability and speed to help businesses meet their delivery promise. With a real-time connected network of 12 million drivers, OneRail matches the right vehicle for the right delivery so brands lower expenses and increase capacity to rapidly scale their businesses. This people-plus-platform approach features a 24/7 USA-based exceptions team who maintain a 99% on-time delivery rate. OneRail was recently named for the third year in a row on the FreightTech 100, on Inc. magazine’s Best Workplaces 2023, ranked No. 23 on Forbes’ list of America’s Best Startup Employers and named on the Inc. 5000 two years in a row (most recently No. 59 with 7,409 percent growth). To learn more about OneRail, visit OneRail.com.