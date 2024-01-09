McManis Family Vineyards Shifts Sales and Marketing to Resurrection Brands

MODESTO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--McManis Family Vineyards today announced that sales and marketing functions of the company have shifted to new partner, Resurrection Brands. The new agreement with the McManis Family gives Resurrection Brands exclusive rights to distribute and represent the McManis Family Vineyards portfolio of wines in the United States, effective as of January 1, 2024.

Resurrection Brands is a new entrepreneurial organization focused on building and developing new and existing premium alcohol beverage brands that are both sustainable and scalable. Founded by Matt Henderson, a 30-year wine industry veteran and former long-time executive at The Wine Group, Resurrection Brands will be responsible for spearheading sales and marketing for its clients, which now includes McManis Family Vineyards.

Under the new agreement, the McManis Family will continue to farm the vineyards and produce the wine, while Resurrection Brands will handle sales and marketing functions on behalf of the brand. “I’ve known and worked with the McManis Family for many years; I couldn’t be prouder that they’ve decided to partner with Resurrection Brands,” said Henderson. “McManis Family Vineyards wines are known for their high quality and incredible value, and I know we can help grow their clientele both on premise and at retail.”

McManis Family Vineyards has been family-owned and operated for five generations, with a legacy of high quality and distinctive wines for more than 20 years. McManis Family Vineyards’ wines are made with premium wine grapes farmed from over 3,600 acres of land throughout California, including Lodi, Clarksburg, and Ripon. The brand is also a Certified California Sustainable Winery and certified by the Lodi Rules for Sustainable Winegrowing for all of its vineyards.

“Our family has been dedicated to growing quality wine grapes for generations. Shifting marketing and sales functions to Resurrection Brands allows us to continue to focus on our number one priority, which is crafting exceptional wines,” said Ron McManis, President of McManis Family Vineyards. “Having worked with Matt for several years, we have the utmost confidence in him and his outstanding team to help build on our hard-earned success to reach the brand’s full potential.”

Resurrection Brands officially opened in January 2023, and has since built a team of experienced wine and non-wine industry professionals, with backgrounds in sales, marketing and operations. The company aims to breathe new life into premium wine and spirits brands that show promise and potential by providing them with the proper support to succeed in the marketplace. In addition to McManis Family Vineyards, current clients include Slow Press Wines, Stave & Steel Wine Co. and Gaderian Wines.

“Our team at Resurrection Brands is passionate and committed to helping our clients succeed by providing the energy, focus and attention they need to contend in a very competitive marketplace,” said Henderson. “And to do that, we believe it’s crucial to be a purpose-driven organization–for our clients and beyond. Our hope is that by raising the profiles of the brands we represent, we can simultaneously raise the prospects for our community and partners.”

About McManis Family Vineyards:

Fourth generation farmer Ron McManis and his wife Jamie founded McManis Family Vineyards in 1990. McManis Family Vineyards is a grower and vintner of premium varietal wine grapes located near the town of Ripon, in California’s abundant northern interior. McManis currently grows over 3,600 acres of wine grapes with all their vineyards and winery certified sustainable by the Lodi Rules for Sustainable Winegrowing. In 1998, the company designed and built a state-of-the-art winery to produce a range of red and white varietals sourced from seventeen estate vineyards. The large-capacity winery is dedicated to producing high quality wines with “small winery” methods. To learn more about McManis Family Vineyards, visit www.McManisFamilyVineyards.com.

About Resurrection Brands:

Founded in 2023, Resurrection Brands is an entrepreneurial organization offering sales and marketing expertise to build and develop new and existing premium alcohol beverage brands that are both sustainable and scalable. Based in Modesto, CA, with representation across the US in the Northeast, Midwest and Southeast, Resurrection Brands serves the wine and spirits community globally. For more information, please visit www.Resurrection-Brands.com and follow along on Facebook and Instagram.