Binary Defense Proud to Support Cleveland Browns in the NFL Playoffs as the Team’s Premier Defensive Partner

CLEVELAND--(BUSINESS WIRE)--As the “Trusted Cybersecurity Partner of the Cleveland Browns,” Binary Defense is thrilled to celebrate the success of its hometown team in making the NFL playoffs for the second time since 2020. The Browns’ unwavering determination and relentless spirit in the 2023 season embody the region’s dedication to excellence.

“The Cleveland Browns are a world-class organization and we are honored to serve as their cyber defense partner,” said Bob Meindl, CEO of Binary Defense. “We look forward to continuing to support the team throughout the playoffs by safeguarding their digital presence. Just as the Browns never stop fighting on the field, we are equally committed to achieving success for our clients by delivering the industry’s most robust cybersecurity protections.”

Announced last summer, the Browns’ three-year cybersecurity partnership with Binary Defense adds a powerful extra layer of cybersecurity protection for the Browns’ entire organization, with advanced security expertise, threat intelligence and digital risk protection services. As the Browns battle it out during the postseason, Binary Defense will continue to work hand in hand with the team’s talented IT team to protect the organization’s brand and reputation in the digital landscape, with robust around-the-clock cybersecurity defense.

The Browns' advancement to the postseason is a significant accomplishment and a testament to their hard work and dedication. This milestone also signifies Binary Defense's second major success through its sports partnership program. In addition to their successful collaboration and support of the Cleveland Browns during the 2023 NFL season, Binary Defense also partnered with PGA TOUR golfer Wyndham Clark, who secured a victory at the 2023 U.S. Open championship. And there's even more exciting news on the horizon as Binary Defense will soon be revealing a new sponsorship with the PGA TOUR.

Binary Defense is expanding its services in the professional sports industry due to skyrocketing threats to organizations, teams and individual players, including their digital footprints, brands and data. Between its experienced team of cybersecurity professionals, many of whom have previously worked for the U.S. government and major corporate enterprises, and unique ability to think like an attacker, Binary Defense delivers the industry’s most advanced managed capabilities for early threat detection and response, and digital risk protection.

