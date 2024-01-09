Magic Mind Announces Nationwide Expansion with Sprouts Farmers Market

Magic Mind is now available at all Sprouts Farmers Markets across the United States. (Photo: Business Wire)

Magic Mind is now available at all Sprouts Farmers Markets across the United States. (Photo: Business Wire)

VENICE BEACH, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Magic Mind, a mental performance shot engineered with nootropics, adaptogens, antioxidants, and vitamins, announced today that their product is launching nationally at all Sprouts Farmers Market locations across the United States. This retail partnership is the first of many that Magic Mind plans to introduce this year.

With expansion into Sprouts, Magic Mind can now be found in over 400 retailers and directly on their website, MagicMind.com. Traditionally, consumers boost their energy via coffee, energy drinks or soda. Magic Mind is a different class of product that works alone or alongside your daily caffeine ritual, elevating your mental state and well being. Formulated with a doctor-validated mix of nootropics, adaptogens, antioxidants and vitamins, Magic Mind increases mental performance while decreasing stress; clearing brain fog, sharpening memory and boosting productivity without the risk of crash or withdrawal.

“We’re thrilled to announce our partnership with Sprouts Farmers Market, a company that shares our ethos in empowering individuals on their journey to a more enriched and balanced life,” said William Hicks, Magic Mind CEO and Co-Founder. "With Magic Mind, we're revolutionizing the way people access mental clarity and focus. Our unique formulation brings together the best of science and nature. This isn't your typical sugar and caffeine boost— it's a carefully crafted formulation designed to enhance cognitive function and mental well-being in an innovative, health-conscious way."

Magic Mind’s mission is to help humans grow their mental wealth— the way people feel and mentally perform. The concept of mental wealth refers to the psychological assets and emotional resilience that allows individuals to effectively navigate life’s challenges, harness opportunities, and maintain a state of well-being.

Shop Magic Mind individual bottles for $4.49 or their 6-packs for $24.00 at all Sprouts locations and directly at MagicMind.com.

About Magic Mind

In one shot, Magic Mind is scientifically designed to improve cognition, enhance focus, create a sense of calm alertness, and increase overall productivity. Magic Mind enhances your daily routine by providing sustained clarity, focus and energy, throughout the day without anxiety, spikes or crashes.

About Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc.

True to its farm-stand heritage, Sprouts offers a unique grocery experience featuring an open layout with fresh produce at the heart of the store. Sprouts inspires wellness naturally with a carefully curated assortment of better-for-you products paired with purpose-driven people. The healthy grocer continues to bring the latest in wholesome, innovative products made with lifestyle-friendly ingredients such as organic, plant-based and gluten-free. Headquartered in Phoenix, and one of the largest and fastest growing specialty retailers of fresh, natural and organic food in the United States, Sprouts employs approximately 31,000 team members and operates approximately 400 stores in 23 states nationwide. To learn more about Sprouts, and the good it brings communities, visit about.sprouts.com.