KBRA Releases CREFC January Conference 2024 – Day 1 Recap

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--KBRA releases its Day 1 recap of the CRE Finance Council (CREFC) January Conference 2024. The organization, which is celebrating its 30th anniversary, returned to Miami for its annual January conference. The event drew a sizable attendance of over 2,200, with many industry participants coming to South Beach to take advantage of the opportunity to meet and discuss the year ahead. Registrants heard the views from various commercial real estate (CRE) finance experts, who discussed the potential impact of interest rates on the U.S. economy in 2024, as well as its effect on CRE and CMBS.

Keynote speaker and New York Times bestselling author Ben Mezrich discussed the GameStop short squeeze that inspired the movie Dumb Money. Panels covered various topics including the general economic and CRE outlook, conversion of office and other underutilized buildings to multifamily, and housing affordability. There were also individual CREFC forums with insights from multifamily lenders, issuers, and portfolio lenders.

